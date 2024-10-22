or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lara trump
OK LogoNEWS

Charlamagne tha God Laughs in Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump Is Not Racist: Watch

charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist pp
Source: MEGA

Charlamagne tha God laughed at Lara Trump after she said Donald Trump isn't racist.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Charlamagne tha God laughed in Lara Trump's face during their interview after she stuck up for her father-in-law Donald Trump.

During their chat on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, Lara said she's "never seen" Donald, 78, say anything racist even though he's called out migrants at the southern border and claimed Haitian immigrants eat people's pets.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said her father-in-law is not racist.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything,” Lara, 42, said on the show, which aired on Monday, October 21.

Article continues below advertisement
charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

“However, I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing," she continued.

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lara kept on talking, but the rapper, 46, could be heard laughing in the background.

Lara then asked what was so funny, to which he replied, “It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.”

The blonde beauty defended Donald again, saying he's "friends with everyone," including civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, but co-host Jess Hilarious chimed in.

“Please don’t do that, ‘He had Black friends,'” Hilarious said. “That’s not going to work out.”

Article continues below advertisement
charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist
Source: MEGA

The rapper interviewed Lara Trump on his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Lara continued to stand by Donald's side.

“I hate that the constant knee-jerk is, ‘Donald Trump is a racist, Donald Trump is a racist.’ I can tell you, he wants every person to be successful,” Lara said. “He’ll work for every American equally. He did that the first term when he was president, and he’ll do it again.”

Article continues below advertisement
charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump constantly defends Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The music star has weighed in on politics before, with him recently stating that he's not a big fan of Kamala Harris' VP, Tim Walz.

“I don’t think he’s garbage, you know what I’m saying? But it’s just like I don’t see the impact,” he said on his podcast.

“We don’t need that now. We don’t need you chilling Walz. Okay we need you on the frontlines, okay,” he added. “You need a white man that excites other white people. I don’t know if he’s that white person doing that."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.