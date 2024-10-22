Charlamagne tha God Laughs in Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump Is Not Racist: Watch

Lara kept on talking, but the rapper, 46, could be heard laughing in the background.

Lara then asked what was so funny, to which he replied, “It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.”

The blonde beauty defended Donald again, saying he's "friends with everyone," including civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, but co-host Jess Hilarious chimed in.

“Please don’t do that, ‘He had Black friends,'” Hilarious said. “That’s not going to work out.”