Charlamagne tha God Laughs in Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump Is Not Racist: Watch
Charlamagne tha God laughed in Lara Trump's face during their interview after she stuck up for her father-in-law Donald Trump.
During their chat on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, Lara said she's "never seen" Donald, 78, say anything racist even though he's called out migrants at the southern border and claimed Haitian immigrants eat people's pets.
“I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything,” Lara, 42, said on the show, which aired on Monday, October 21.
“However, I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing," she continued.
Lara kept on talking, but the rapper, 46, could be heard laughing in the background.
Lara then asked what was so funny, to which he replied, “It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.”
The blonde beauty defended Donald again, saying he's "friends with everyone," including civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, but co-host Jess Hilarious chimed in.
“Please don’t do that, ‘He had Black friends,'” Hilarious said. “That’s not going to work out.”
Still, Lara continued to stand by Donald's side.
“I hate that the constant knee-jerk is, ‘Donald Trump is a racist, Donald Trump is a racist.’ I can tell you, he wants every person to be successful,” Lara said. “He’ll work for every American equally. He did that the first term when he was president, and he’ll do it again.”
The music star has weighed in on politics before, with him recently stating that he's not a big fan of Kamala Harris' VP, Tim Walz.
“I don’t think he’s garbage, you know what I’m saying? But it’s just like I don’t see the impact,” he said on his podcast.
“We don’t need that now. We don’t need you chilling Walz. Okay we need you on the frontlines, okay,” he added. “You need a white man that excites other white people. I don’t know if he’s that white person doing that."