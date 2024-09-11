'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift Endorses 'Gifted Leader' Kamala Harris and Tim Walz After Watching 2024 Debate: 'I've Done My Research'
Taylor Swift has spoken out shortly after the 2024 debate ended on Tuesday, September 10.
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," the pop star, 34, wrote via Instagram next to a photo of her cuddling one of her cats.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she said. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."
Swift clarified that she's voting for Harris because she "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," the "Cruel Summer" songstress declared.
- Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump 'Crazy and Demented' After He Falsely Accuses Immigrants of 'Eating Dogs and Cats' During Debate
- Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Putting on Too Much 'Orange Bronzer' Ahead of 2024 Presidential Debate: 'Whoever Did His Makeup Needs to Be Fired'
- Kamala Harris Says It's 'Rich' Donald Trump Wants to Blame Her for Rising Crime Statistics Across the Country: 'From Someone Who Has Been Prosecuted?'
The singer concluded her post by encouraging others to cast their vote in the 2024 election.
"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady," she concluded, referring to J.D. Vance's previous diss about "childless cat ladies."
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently faced backlash from Swifties after he shared several AI-generated images of fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts to his Truth Social account.
He also posted a picture depicting Swift as Uncle Sam as she encouraged fans to vote for him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One X user penned, "I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump," and another quipped, "Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump?"