'Lying Through Her Teeth': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming There Will Be 'No Problem' If Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election 'Legally and Legitimately'
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was called out for claiming there would be "no problem" if the former president lost the 2024 election to Vice President Kamala Harris as long as he was defeated "legally and legitimately."
Lara's comments were shared on social media, where a flood of Trump critics mocked the RNC co-chair, claiming she "knows she's lying" and pointing out the ex-prez's part in the attempted insurrection on January 6.
One X user shared a clip of Lara's comments in a post that read, "The MAGA militia went nuts after Trump legally & legitimately lost last time. But sure, yeah, there will be 'no problem' this time around."
Another user commented, "The problem is they'll never concede that it's legal and legitimate. They're already claiming it's rigged three months before a single vote is cast."
"You can tell she knows she's lying through her teeth," a third person said.
During her recent interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Lara was asked, "What do you say to people who are concerned that former President Trump won’t play by the rules of democracy unless the rules go his way?"
She answered by questioning the 2020 election results and claiming that over half the country believed "there was something off" with the outcome.
"Now, people, of course, try to argue about January 6 all the time. I understand that. Here’s the reality. Donald Trump did leave the White House," she told Chris. "Donald Trump, even despite the fact that he does not believe he lost that election in 2020, he left the White House. There will be no problem."
The Trump daughter-in-law ended her answer by telling the host, "I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win this election, there will be no problem."
Throughout his campaign, the former president has claimed the 2020 election was stolen and made it one of his key issues whenever he gets in front of a camera.
During an interview with journalist Ramin Setoodeh for his new book, Apprentice in Wonderland, the GOP nominee let it slip that Geraldo Rivera called him after he “lost the election” — though he then quickly caught himself and said, “I won the election, but when they said we lost.”
As OK! reported, the businessman already hinted at denying the 2024 election results months before a single vote is cast.
“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Donald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”
“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” he added. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”