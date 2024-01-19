OK Magazine
'Least Self-Aware Person on Earth': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling President Joe Biden a 'Threat to Democracy'

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism for his recent appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, expressing his concerns about Joe Biden and his administration, calling the president a "threat to democracy."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Joed Biden a 'threat to democracy.'

"I'm sure the Supreme Court is going to say, 'We're not going to take the vote away from the people,'" Trump told Hannity. "Now, Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons."

"Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also – actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people that’s around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk," he continued. "You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently facing charges for his involvement in January 6.

A clip of Trump's criticisms of Biden made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users pointed out the ex-prez's hypocrisy.

One user shared the clip in a post that read, "He has got to be the least self-aware person on earth. I swear to f----- god."

Another user commented, "I honestly can't tell if he's truly just oblivious to the reality around him, or if he's truly just the most evil man ever to exist. It's probably a little of column A and column B."

A third user answered, "He's a shameless, pathological liar who knows Americans a little too well."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump believes presidents should have 'absolute immunity.'

Trump, known for his controversial attempts to overturn the 2020 election, reiterated his claims that the election was rigged against him and lamented the subsequent efforts to subvert the results.

He went as far as pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results in Congress, leading to a violent mob storming the Capitol when he refused.

The New York businessman turned GOP leader is currently facing indictments in four separate jurisdictions.

In a significant blow to his political future, Colorado and Maine have recently removed Trump from their presidential ballots, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding federal office. The former president is now appealing these decisions before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Trump's appeal could potentially set new legal precedents regarding the interpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

As OK! previously reported, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served as lead prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign, said that while he doesn't believe the courts will grant Trump presidential immunity, he could instead use pardon power if he wins the White House this year.

