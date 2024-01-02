Charlamagne tha God Regrets Voting for Kamala Harris, Feels 'Burned' by Her False Promises: 'Learned My Lesson'

Charlamagne added that he feels "burned" by believing her and Joe Biden's claims.

"I’ve learned my lesson from doing that. Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared," he said of the VP.

The star is also hurt over the situation since he knows his listeners take his opinions to heart: "When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues."