Charles Spencer's New Girlfriend Files Lawsuit Against His Ex-Wife for Misuse of Her Personal Information
Charles Spencer's new partner filed a lawsuit against his estranged ex-wife wife on Thursday, October 10.
Catrine Jarman, 42, who is a Norwegian archaeologist and professor, alleged Spencer's ex, Countess Karen Gordon, 53, "misused" her personal information, per the court documents, but no further details have been released publicly.
As OK! previously reported, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana and Gordon first met in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011. They share one child, Charlotte Diana Spencer. He also has daughters Kitty, 33, twins Eliza and Amelia, both 31, and son Louis, 30, with ex-wife Victoria Lockwood and Edmund, 20, and Lara, 18, with ex-wife Caroline Freud.
The former couple confirmed their divorce in a statement released in June.
"It is immensely sad," he said on June 8. "I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."
Two weeks later, Gordon took to social media to reveal how she's been doing since their split.
"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I’m just processing at the moment," she explained in a caption. "Will come back to you soon. ❤️."
In August, Gordon provided another update on her plans for the future in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I’m currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next," she wrote. "I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate."
She also shared a photo of a large iron gate and brick fence in a field with her two sheep, Lucky and Minty, standing in front of it.
"In this picture, one of my favorite projects, the gates to the walled kitchen garden, with Lucky and Minty posing," she continued. "I know many of you have been asking what we found when we did the excavation. You won’t believe it! Can’t wait to share. And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me. ❤️In the meantime, I hope you are all having a wonderful summer."
The Telegraph reported Jarman filed the lawsuit.