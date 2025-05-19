Charli XCX Goes Braless as She Poses Alongside Nicole Kidman: Watch
Brat meets Babygirl!
Charli XCX had all eyes on her at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as she greeted Nicole Kidman in a glamorous clip shared via X.
The pop star shook hands with the Oscar-winning actress and posed for photos, giving fans a crossover they didn’t know they needed.
The "Party 4 U" singer made a bold entrance in a sheer lavender Saint Laurent gown with no bra in sight. The delicate, see-through fabric hugged her curves with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.
The dress featured sleek, asymmetrical panels, giving it a structured, modern twist. A dramatic floor-length train swept behind her, while a matching lavender feathered stole trailed down her arm and spilled across the red carpet.
Charli let her long, shiny hair fall loose and kept the accessories low-key to let the outfit speak for itself.
Kidman, on the other hand, turned up the heat in a show-stopping red lace gown that screamed vintage Hollywood with a modern edge.
The sleeveless, high-neck design hugged her frame perfectly, while the intricate floral lace added a romantic touch.
Her straight, honey-blonde hair was parted down the middle and draped neatly over her shoulders.
This wasn’t the pair’s first run-in. Charli and Kidman first crossed paths in NYC on May 4 when the Aquaman star caught one of her concerts.
Charli also delivered an electrifying performance in a wild beach party on La Croisette in Cannes as part of Magnum’s 2025 global campaign launch Crack Into Pleasure.
As for Kidman, her return to Cannes was a big deal as this marked her first appearance at the iconic film fest in nearly eight years.
The legendary actress was honored with the 2025 Women in Motion award at a special dinner hosted by Kering and the Cannes Film Festival, where she and Charli met.
The award celebrates Kidman’s massive impact on cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, over her four-decade career.
Kering and the festival made it official on April 28, announcing the news via Instagram.
"Kering and the @festivaldecannes are proud to announce that @nicolekidman will receive the 2025 Women in Motion Award," the post read.
"A major figure in cinema, Nicole Kidman has built a career marked as much by her artistic audacity as by her virtuosity and transformative portrayals that have reshaped the representation of women on screen," the announcement continued. "From Eyes Wide Shut and The Hours to Big Little Lies and Babygirl, her work reflects a deep commitment to bold, uncompromising storytelling."