Nicole Kidman Blushes Over Sexual Pleasure Question Relating to Erotic Thriller 'Babygirl': 'I Was So in Character'
Nicole Kidman knows her new movie, Babygirl, which releases on December 25, is risqué!
When the actress, 57, was asked how she managed to portray different types of sexual pleasure in the flick, she said: "I blush, still! That's insane."
“But that’s a good thing, I suppose. I’m very interested in exploring those things, but I’m not that extroverted. I was so in character. To pull the curtain back on all of it, it’s too sacred," she continued telling The Hollywood Reporter.
The Perfect Couple star then shared more about why her character's first o------- is different than the later ones shown in the erotic thriller.
“Those ones may not look pretty or sound pretty. Or be what we think is pretty,” she said. “[Director] Halina [Reijn] has always wanted to do something like this. That’s probably why we constantly say we need women in all areas of filmmaking, telling different stories. It’s not just to be more fair. It’s actually because it’s kind of fascinating."
“And for people to feel, ‘I can be who I am.’ I want people to go see this in the cinema, not just clicking on this at home, secretly, watching it in their own little secret way. There’s something extraordinary about seeing it with a group of people," she added.
The film focuses on Kidman's character, Romy, who is a married, high-ranking CEO who has an affair with her much younger intern, putting her career, family, and marriage at risk.
“The sexuality of it. That it wasn’t written for a 20-year-old. It wasn’t written even for a 30-year-old," Kidman, who is married to Keith Urban, said about the most "dangerous" art of the film.
As OK! previously reported, Kidman's husband is supportive of her latest work.
“When Keith is watching her work, he sees it as her art,” the insider explained. “She is playing characters – she isn't playing Nicole Kidman.”
“Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story,” they noted, adding that “he removes himself from seeing her as his wife and supports her and enjoys the work.”
The blonde beauty previously said she had to pause filming several times.
“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to [imitate] o------ anymore,'” she told The Sun of having to take breaks due to the exhausting material.
“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!” she added.