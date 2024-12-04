Nicole Kidman Blushes Over Sexual Pleasure Question Relating to Erotic Thriller 'Babygirl': 'I Was So in Character'

When the actress, 57, was asked how she managed to portray different types of sexual pleasure in the flick, she said: "I blush, still! That's insane."

“But that’s a good thing, I suppose. I’m very interested in exploring those things, but I’m not that extroverted. I was so in character. To pull the curtain back on all of it, it’s too sacred," she continued telling The Hollywood Reporter .

The Perfect Couple star then shared more about why her character's first o------- is different than the later ones shown in the erotic thriller.

“Those ones may not look pretty or sound pretty. Or be what we think is pretty,” she said. “[Director] Halina [Reijn] has always wanted to do something like this. That’s probably why we constantly say we need women in all areas of filmmaking, telling different stories. It’s not just to be more fair. It’s actually because it’s kind of fascinating."

“And for people to feel, ‘I can be who I am.’ I want people to go see this in the cinema, not just clicking on this at home, secretly, watching it in their own little secret way. There’s something extraordinary about seeing it with a group of people," she added.