Inside Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson's Strict Jail Conditions: Expert Explains Why Isolation 'May Be Necessary and Very Wise'

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, is being kept under tight supervision following his arrest — but according to a former Bureau of Prisons official, the strict conditions aren’t meant to "silence" him. The 22-year-old suspected killer remains on suicide watch in an isolated cell inside of Utah County Jail's Special Housing Unit roughly one month after the right-wing political activist was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on a college campus. The expert explained to a news outlet that the high-security system is used to protect the inmate themselves, as well as the staff and fellow prisoners around them.

Source: Facebook Tyler Robinson is a 22-year-old Utah native.

"Somebody like that … is in a very different circumstance than he has been in prior times in his life," former assistant director of the Bureau of Prisons Judi Garrett told Fox News. "So while he may or may not have displayed any tendency towards certain behaviors, he may be interested in engaging those behaviors now. … Any custodian of someone like that would be remiss in not treating him very differently from most everyone else in their population." "The concept of isolating an inmate, removing them from the general population, is either for their own protection or for the protection of others," she revealed. "There are certainly times during which someone is separated for punishment, although the day-to-day circumstances don’t vary a whole lot between someone who is isolated for discipline or for protection."

Why Is Tyler Robinson on Suicide Watch?

Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE Tyler Robinson appeared via video in his first court hearing, wearing standard suicide prevention garb.

Robinson has only appeared in court once via video since his arrest and was seen wearing what officials called a "suicide garb." His current watch status has not been confirmed, though Garrett said the use of such clothing is standard procedure in cases involving potential self-harm. "If you’re on a suicide watch, you want someone to lay eyes on them every 15 minutes," she said, noting the measures might make for "a more uncomfortable existence" but can be "necessary and very wise" to prevent harm. As for what a day in the life of a maximum security inmate looks like, Garrett detailed how prisoners under such close supervision have nearly all services brought directly to them. "When someone is removed from the general population, everything flips," she shared. "Their meals are brought to their cell. The doctor comes to their cell. The idea is you want to remove someone from their cell as least often as possible."

Tyler Robinson Not Fully 'Isolated From People'

Source: Facebook Tyler Robinson was charged with murdering Charlie Kirk.

Despite being housed alone, Garrett clarified that inmates in isolation aren’t completely cut off from human contact. "They are not isolated from people," she mentioned. "Staff enter frequently to deliver meals, medical care and other services." Even under restrictions, Robinson is "certainly allowed to communicate with his lawyer" and, in limited cases, his family, though "the phone would need to be brought to him."

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson is likely confined to his jail cell for 23 hours a day.