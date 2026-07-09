Charlie Kirk Murder Hearing: 'Stunned' Megyn Kelly Admits 'My Jaw Was on the Floor' Watching Tyler Robinson's Lover's Interview
July 9 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly was left speechless while watching the Thursday, July 9, livestream of the preliminary hearing for Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.
In court, they played a video from a few days after the September 2025 murder where Robinson's lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs — who also goes by Luna — spoke virtually to a prosecutor, claiming the alleged shooter tearfully confessed to pulling the trigger.
On Kelly's podcast, she called the clip "pretty stunning stuff," admitting, "Like my jaw was on the floor."
"We did get to see Lance Twiggs, first of all. Part of the video was played, which I thought was very helpful because you could see him," she continued, noting Twiggs was wearing a suit and "dressed as a man even though the defense keeps calling him Luna."
"And to think of Tyler Robinson sitting in that courtroom, watching his roommate, former lover, whom he will never see again in all likelihood in person, or at least not be able to touch..." she noted. "I can only imagine what the dynamic was inside that courtroom."
'They Got the Right Guy'
Dave Aronberg, a guest on the journalist's show, felt "Twiggs came across as credible. It sounds like he had no part in this, and he generally was shocked that Tyler Robinson did this."
"They got the right guy," Aronberg said of Robinson, who was charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder.
- Charlie Kirk Assassination: Tyler Robinson's Roommate Says Alleged Killer Broke Down in Tears After Confessing to Murder
- Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler Robinson Caught Smiling During First In-Court Hearing: See Chilling Photos
- Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Tyler Robinson Was 'on a Mission' to 'Take Out' Right-Wing Activist, Handwritten Letter to His Lover Reveals
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What Did Lance Twiggs Reveal?
When Tiggs talked to the prosecutor last year, he admitted that when Robinson was at their shared apartment the day after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck at Utah Valley University on September 10, Robinson was "walking around a lot."
"I just asked him in-person if what he said was true the night before," Twiggs shared, referring to previously exposed text messages in which Robinson allegedly confessed to Twiggs he was the shooter.
In one message from Robinson, he allegedly said he targeted the right-wing political activist because "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."
Tyler Robinson Turned Himself In
"He said it was and started crying a little bit and wishes he hadn't done it," Twiggs continued, adding that Robinson said he would "talk to his parents or turn himself over."
Robinson did wind up turning himself in, and he's been behind bars ever since. He has yet to enter a plea.
If convicted of aggravated murder, Robinson faces the possibility of the death penalty.