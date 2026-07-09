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Charlie Kirk Assassination: Tyler Robinson's Roommate Says Alleged Killer Broke Down in Tears After Confessing to Murder

Composite photo of Tyler Robinson, shooting suspect and Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's roommate claimed the accused murderer confessed to killing Charlie Kirk.

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July 9 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

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The roommate of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson , told police the 23-year-old confessed to murdering the conservative political activist before breaking down in tears and admitting he regretted his actions.

An interview between Lance Twiggs — Robinson's roommate and rumored lover, who confirmed they also go by the name Luna — and prosecutors was played in court on Thursday, July 9, amid ongoing legal proceedings in the case of Kirk's assassination.

During the conversation, Twiggs admitted the pair had been dating and described Robinson's behavior one day after Kirk was shot dead in the neck at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

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Image of Tyler Robinson's roommate Lance Twiggs' deposition was played during a court hearing.
Source: Court TV

Tyler Robinson's roommate Lance Twiggs' deposition was played during a court hearing.

After claiming Robinson had been "walking around a lot" in their shared apartment, Twiggs was asked if the alleged killer had "talked about what he had done."

"I just asked him in-person if what he said was true the night before," Twiggs replied, referencing text messages Robinson sent about the shooting.

Twiggs continued, "He said it was and started crying a little bit and wishes he hadn't done it," noting Robinson said he would "talk to his parents or turn himself over."

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Roommate Says Shooting Suspect 'Looks Like Tyler Robinson'

Image of Lance Twiggs admitted photos of Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect 'looked like Tyler Robinson.'
Source: MEGA

Lance Twiggs admitted photos of Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect 'looked like Tyler Robinson.'

During the deposition, Twiggs was also shown FBI images released of the shooting suspect and admitted the individual looked like Robinson.

"That looks like him in terms of the shoes he's wearing, the sunglasses... he was usually wearing a hat, and then jean," Twiggs told investigators, though he prefaced that images were low-quality. "It definitely, especially the bottom, the last two, definitely do look like him. They do look like Tyler Robinson."

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Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer's Text Messages Revealed

Image of Text messages between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs were exposed in court.
Source: Utah Court

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs were exposed in court.

After Twiggs' deposition was played in court, Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Agent Brian Davis, took the stand for questioning before reading alleged text messages between Robinson and Twiggs.

"I am still okay my love," Robinson told Twiggs, saying he needed to grab his gun. "I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

'I Had Enough of His Hatred'

Image of Tyler Robinson was charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson was charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Twiggs asked, "You weren't the one who did it right????" to which Robinson replied: "I am, I'm sorry."

After Twiggs questioned why he did it, Robinson said, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Robinson told Twiggs he had been planning the execution for "a bit over a week" and urged his roommate to "delete this exchange" before promising to turn himself in.

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