Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Blasts Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Team's 'Absurd' Request to Delay Murder Trial to 2029

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Charlie Kirk Was Shot in September 2025

Source: @MSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in Utah in September 2025.

Robinson, 23, was accused of killing the Turning Point USA founder in September 2025 during a debate at Utah Valley University and he pleaded not guilty. "Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule," the filing stated.

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Erika Kirk Called Tyler Robinson's Team's Defense Proposal 'Out of Line'

Source: FACEBOOK/MEGA Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if he's convicted of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Erika's team also called the "absurd" defense proposal "grossly out of line" with the timelines in other Utah murder cases, noting the amount of evidence doesn't justify postponing the trial. The state's law also assures victims the right to a "speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant." The Utah County Attorney's Office asked for a 17-week trial that can begin on January 31, 2028, while Robinson's attorneys asked a seven-month hearing to start in late 2029 and would require "substantial time" for jury selection.

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Source: @MSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM Erika Kirk believed delaying the trial to 2029 could spur conspiracies theories about her husband's death.

While prosecutors are anticipated to be ready for court by October 2027, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray insisted that starting the trial at the time would mean litigation will be prolonged through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. "Utah law requires that the victims' interests receive actual weight in setting trial, and for the reasons laid out here, those interests include a judicial process that is fair, transparent, and without needless delay," Erika's motion continued. She also stated a delay could cost taxpayers millions of dollars and may enforce various conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's assassination.

Tyler Robinson Could Face the Death Penalty If He's Convicted

Source: MEGA The Utah County Attorney's Office asked for a 17-week trial that can begin in 2028.