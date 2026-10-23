Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Blasts Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Team's 'Absurd' Request to Delay Murder Trial to 2029
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 1:58 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, urged a judge to dismiss Tyler Robinson's legal defense team's proposal to delay his murder trial to 2029.
The businesswoman, 37, filed documents on Thursday, October 22, asking the court to schedule his trial for late next year.
Charlie Kirk Was Shot in September 2025
Robinson, 23, was accused of killing the Turning Point USA founder in September 2025 during a debate at Utah Valley University and he pleaded not guilty.
"Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule," the filing stated.
Erika Kirk Called Tyler Robinson's Team's Defense Proposal 'Out of Line'
Erika's team also called the "absurd" defense proposal "grossly out of line" with the timelines in other Utah murder cases, noting the amount of evidence doesn't justify postponing the trial.
The state's law also assures victims the right to a "speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant."
The Utah County Attorney's Office asked for a 17-week trial that can begin on January 31, 2028, while Robinson's attorneys asked a seven-month hearing to start in late 2029 and would require "substantial time" for jury selection.
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial and Accuses Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Team of 'Causing Undue Delay'
- Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer
- Charlie Kirk's Alleged Murderer Tyler Robinson Appears in Court and Begs Judge to Ban Cameras From Trial While Widow Erika Demands the Opposite
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While prosecutors are anticipated to be ready for court by October 2027, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray insisted that starting the trial at the time would mean litigation will be prolonged through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
"Utah law requires that the victims' interests receive actual weight in setting trial, and for the reasons laid out here, those interests include a judicial process that is fair, transparent, and without needless delay," Erika's motion continued.
She also stated a delay could cost taxpayers millions of dollars and may enforce various conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's assassination.
Tyler Robinson Could Face the Death Penalty If He's Convicted
Robinson's lawyers noted in the court documents the sprawling amount of evidence in the case is a proper reason to request more prep time. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Last month, judge Tony Graf declared Robinson fit to stand trial on seven charges and also found prosecutors had enough evidence to try him.
Robinson's charges included aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count involving a violent offense committed in the presence of a child.