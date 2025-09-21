Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Flirted With His Girlfriend in the '80s
Sept. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Charlie Sheen is spilling some surprising anecdotes in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. In the book, the actor recounts an intriguing encounter with former President Bill Clinton during the late 1980s, when Clinton was still the governor of Arkansas.
While shooting the film Three for the Road in 1987 alongside Alan Ruck and Kerri Green, Sheen and his costars received an invitation to the governor's mansion for a photo op. Sheen brought along his girlfriend at the time, Dolly Fox, who apparently caught Clinton’s eye. According to Sheen, Ruck shared that he overheard Clinton making a comment about Fox.
"It was pretty surreal as Governor Clinton gave me a pair of red-and-white Razorback shoes, intentionally tacky and modeled after the mascot of Arkansas' sports teams," Sheen recalled. "I was answering a reporter's question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, 'Find out what you can about the brunette.'"
"The brunette was Dolly," Sheen added. "And to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote. Clearly the behavior that transformed an intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous. It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history."
Of course, Sheen hinted at the infamous affair between Clinton and Monica Lewinsky that later sparked scandal and impeachment hearings. Reflecting on that period, Sheen shared how he recounted the Clinton incident to his fellow rehabbers.
"I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me," he explained. "I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, 'It’s cool, I'll put it in a book one day and you can all go f--- yourselves.' (And here we are)."
- Biggest Bombshells From Charlie Sheen's Memoir 'The Book of Sheen': Sexual Encounters With Men, His Romance With Denise Richards and More
- Charlie Sheen's Controversies in 15 Clicks: Assault Charges, Drug Issues and HIV Diagnosis
- Charlie Sheen Says He's 'Open to Love Again' Despite 3 Failed Marriages: 'If It Was the Right Time'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sheen expressed mixed feelings about the encounter, saying, "I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in 'Bubba' fancying my gal." He noted that Ruck later provided Fox with the details during a night out. "To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered."
Sheen's romantic life has been highly publicized, including his three marriages, all of which ended in divorce. His first marriage was a brief one to model Donna Peele in 1995. He then married actress Denise Richards in 2002, with whom he has two daughters.
Sheen's third marriage was to real estate investor Brooke Mueller in 2008. They had twin sons together before their divorce was finalized in 2011. Sheen has also been linked to several other high-profile women, including a brief engagement to late actress Kelly Preston in the 1990s.
Sheen recently reunited with Richards in the red carpet of his Netflix docu series, aka Charlie Sheen. In the documentary, Richards spoke candidly about the challenges she faced during their marriage and how she "had to f------ hold it together." She also discussed his struggles with substance abuse and how it affected their family. Reports also alleged that Sheen was “very protective” of Richards after she faced abuse from her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers.