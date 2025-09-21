Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Flirted With His Girlfriend in the '80s

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen is spilling some surprising anecdotes in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. In the book, the actor recounts an intriguing encounter with former President Bill Clinton during the late 1980s, when Clinton was still the governor of Arkansas. While shooting the film Three for the Road in 1987 alongside Alan Ruck and Kerri Green, Sheen and his costars received an invitation to the governor's mansion for a photo op. Sheen brought along his girlfriend at the time, Dolly Fox, who apparently caught Clinton’s eye. According to Sheen, Ruck shared that he overheard Clinton making a comment about Fox.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen shared the story in his new memoir, ‘The Book of Sheen.’

Article continues below advertisement

"It was pretty surreal as Governor Clinton gave me a pair of red-and-white Razorback shoes, intentionally tacky and modeled after the mascot of Arkansas' sports teams," Sheen recalled. "I was answering a reporter's question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, 'Find out what you can about the brunette.'" "The brunette was Dolly," Sheen added. "And to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote. Clearly the behavior that transformed an intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous. It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen loosely referenced Bill Clinton’s scandal with Monica Lewinsky.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Sheen hinted at the infamous affair between Clinton and Monica Lewinsky that later sparked scandal and impeachment hearings. Reflecting on that period, Sheen shared how he recounted the Clinton incident to his fellow rehabbers. "I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me," he explained. "I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, 'It’s cool, I'll put it in a book one day and you can all go f--- yourselves.' (And here we are)."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen said Bill Clinton whispered about his then-girlfriend Dolly Fox.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheen expressed mixed feelings about the encounter, saying, "I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in 'Bubba' fancying my gal." He noted that Ruck later provided Fox with the details during a night out. "To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered." Sheen's romantic life has been highly publicized, including his three marriages, all of which ended in divorce. His first marriage was a brief one to model Donna Peele in 1995. He then married actress Denise Richards in 2002, with whom he has two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Sheen has had his own share of tumultous relationships and marriages.