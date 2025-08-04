REALITY TV NEWS Charlie Sheen Is 'Horrified' at What Ex-Wife Denise Richards 'Went Through' While Married to Aaron Phypers, Source Claims: 'He's Being Very Protective' Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen is 'very protective' of his ex-wife Denise Richards amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers, according to a new report. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 9:19 a.m. ET

As Denise Richards untangles herself from a rocky split with Aaron Phypers, her ex Charlie Sheen is reportedly being “very protective” of her, according to a new report. “When Charlie first heard about the split, he wasn’t that supportive, but once the abuse allegations started coming out, everything changed,” a source dished to a media outlet.

Charlie Sheen Is 'Horrified' by What Denise Richards Went Through

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has been 'checking in' on Denise Richards amid her divorce, a source shared.

Sheen is said to be “absolutely horrified” by the things Richards has claimed she went through. “He’s been checking in on her and even told her he’d personally step in if Aaron came anywhere near her,” the insider added. “He’s being very protective.” Richards and Sheen have been split up since she filed for divorce in 2005 while pregnant with their second child. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the primary reason for their divorce, but also detailed concerns about Sheen's behavior, including alleged violence and substance abuse problems.

Denise Richards Accused Aaron Phypers of Abuse

Source: MEGA Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of abuse.

As OK! reported, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers in July after detailing his alleged abuse against her. In the legal filing, Richards vividly detailed accusations of intense physical abuse, writing: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack." She claimed he would also “threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.” Additionally, Richards stated Phypers would threaten to “break her jaw” and described an incident in which he “dragged” her to the ground and caused her “immense pain.” Phypers denied these allegations and accused Richards of having an affair.

Charlie Sheen Is Worried About Denise Richards

Source: MEGA An insider shared Charlie Sheen 'loves Denise' despite all the issues they had.

Despite no longer being together, the actor hopes she can focus on herself in the foreseeable future. “He has some worries about her lifestyle choices and thinks she needs to take time out to get centered so she can cope with everything she’s going through,” they shared. He wants to make sure Denise is taking good care of herself. He’s offered to help her in any way that she needs.” “Charlie can be very compassionate when he wants to be,” they added. “For all their troubles, he loves Denise. She’s the mother of his children, and he’ll always have her back.”

Charlie Sheen's Ex Believes Denise Richards Will Get Back With Him

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen's ex Brett Rossi believes Denise Richards will get back with him.