Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Says Actor Doesn't Understand Why She Can't 'Stop' Doing Drugs: 'We Don't Have a Choice'

brooke mueller charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller shared that her ex-husband Charlie Sheen doesn’t get why she can’t 'stop' using drugs.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Brooke Mueller is opening up about a long-standing struggle in her past relationship with Charlie Sheen.

In a recent interview, the Witchouse actress got candid about her battle with addiction and how it affected her marriage to the Major League star, with whom she shares twin sons, Bob and Max, both 16 years old.

“He knows his whole addiction history, and [thinks], ‘If I can just stop without one AA meeting or without needing any whatever, then why can’t you?’” Mueller recounted her conversation with Sheen, who has faced his own substance abuse issues over the years.

“I think he thinks it’s more about just making a choice, and then with the addiction [mindset], sometimes we don’t have a choice. We get to a point to where we don’t have a choice,” she explained. “But if I look back at our marriage, he was always one that could shut it off and turn it off and go to sleep, and I would be taking the car sneaking out to Skid Row.”

brooke mueller charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller turns to Charlie Sheen for support during tough times.

Mueller, who recently appeared in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011. Sheen’s ex-wife before her, Denise Richards, stars in the Bravo reality series alongside their daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen.

In 2013, after social workers became concerned about Brooke's erratic behavior, the boys were removed from her care, and Denise temporarily took custody of them.

brooke mueller denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards temporarily took custody of Brooke Mueller's kids in 2013.

Despite their complicated past, Charlie is still the “first person” she calls when she needs back-up.

“He gets it,” she admitted. “He's always there to help me and pick up the pieces.”

Charlie, who lives in the same apartment building as Brooke and their kids, has also stepped up when she falls back into old habits.

We share custody, we co-parent without attorneys, which is great,” she said. “And I'm very grateful for that. The fact that he gives me yet another chance shows his deep true heart underneath.”

brooke mueller

But she knows her personal struggles deeply affect their boys.

“The sad reality, is they get used to it — Mommy is going to relapse again one day,” she admitted, calling it “unfair” to them. “They've never tried a drink or drugs or been on a date yet. I can't tell you what I was doing at 15. They ended up being with their group of friends that happened to be really good kids.”

brooke mueller charlie sheen sons
Source: MEGA

The former couple shares two sons — Bob and Max.

Brooke also talked about how she regressed in 2023 after she being sober for six years.

“When we're at stage four, it typically means that cycle where you just have these relapses, no matter how well you get, and no matter how many years, it's just a matter of time,” she shared. “I want to be honest about it, because if I try to sugarcoat it, I'd be lying to myself.”

She admitted she convinced herself she needed ADD medication.

Although she does experience ADHD symptoms, she acknowledged that she’s not in a place where she should be taking any potentially habit-forming drugs.

brooke mueller
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller admitted she struggles to stop using drugs.

Though she's self-aware, Brooke said it’s hard to stay in control.

“The darkness and the shame as we get older, that sticks with us even more because we have more evidence of pain that we've caused others and ourselves,” she stated. “It's sad for us because we don't want this, nobody would want this. And so there's got to be a mental health component to it, where our suffering sometimes gets so strong that we literally — our brain tricks us and rationalizes why this time it's okay.”

