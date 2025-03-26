Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Says Actor Doesn't Understand Why She Can't 'Stop' Doing Drugs: 'We Don't Have a Choice'

“He knows his whole addiction history, and [thinks], ‘If I can just stop without one AA meeting or without needing any whatever, then why can’t you?’” Mueller recounted her conversation with Sheen, who has faced his own substance abuse issues over the years.

“I think he thinks it’s more about just making a choice, and then with the addiction [mindset], sometimes we don’t have a choice. We get to a point to where we don’t have a choice,” she explained. “But if I look back at our marriage, he was always one that could shut it off and turn it off and go to sleep, and I would be taking the car sneaking out to Skid Row.”