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Charlie Sheen Bluntly Shuts Down Questions About His Health and Finances: 'Would You Ask Me That at a Dinner Party?'

Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen fired back after he was asked questions about his personal life.

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June 18 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

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Charlie Sheen snapped at an interviewer after they pried into his health and financial matters.

The actor sat down with the Hollywood Reporter for an intimate chat, which was released June 9, to discuss his sobriety, personal life and next chapter.

But Sheen wasn't an entirely open book, as he balked at the interviewer's questions about his health more than a decade after the 60-year-old revealed his HIV diagnosis.

"I think my presence answers those questions," he sarcastically responded.

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When Was Charlie Sheen Diagnosed With HIV?

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Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen was diagnosed with HIV in 2011 and opened up about it a few years later.

In his 2025 memoir, The Book of Sheen, he recalled feeling relief after being diagnosed with HIV in 2011.

"The relief of knowing an entire discipline of high-tech medicine was at my disposal to drive that b------ into submission," he wrote. "To counterattack the invaders, the doctors loaded their expertise into what seemed like every IV bag in the city."

At the time, Sheen said he was undergoing treatment via lifesaving antiretroviral drugs.

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Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen recently celebrated his eighth year sober from alcohol and drugs.

Despite being closemouthed about other aspects of his health, Sheen has been extremely open about his struggles with addiction and sobriety.

Sheen recently celebrated eight years sober after he gave up alcohol and drugs in 2017. He has said that his numerous bad experiences, mistakes and stories with drugs and alcohol help keep him sober.

"I keep really awful situations on a mobile spinning around my head, like one of those things you would hang over a baby crib," he told People in September 2025. "And anytime I'm thinking, 'That'd be a great idea,' there's an example that I can go to and just remember that it wouldn't be a good idea — just the shame, the distress, and the chaos."

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What Is Charlie Sheen's Net Worth?

Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen shut down awkward interview questions about his net worth.

In another awkward interview moment, the journalist asked Sheen about his financial state. NewsNation reported in September 2025 that the star managed to burn through nearly his entire $150 million net worth.

Despite starring in instant hits, including Two and a Half Men, Platoon and Wall Street, the 1980s and 1990s icon has allegedly been left with a net worth of just $3 million.

"Would you ask me that question at a dinner party in front of my parents?" he fired back at the reporter. "I'm fine."

Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen has spoken in the past about downsizing after living large for much of his life.

Sheen spoke to Graham Besinger about scaling back his spending in November 2025 after decades of living as large as possible.

"I would take a step back and it's like let's get out of the want and let's just settle in to 'this is what I need,'" he said. "It's not an impossible adjustment, but, it's not always the smoothest one either."

Sheen described living life in reverse, as he traded his mansions for townhomes, his car collection for a single Cadillac and extensive watch haul for a simple Timex.

"My life is really full and blessed and still exciting as h---," he spilled. "And very rewarding, you know, and it doesn't rely on glitz."

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