Charlie Sheen Bluntly Shuts Down Questions About His Health and Finances: 'Would You Ask Me That at a Dinner Party?'

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Charlie Sheen snapped at an interviewer after they pried into his health and financial matters. The actor sat down with the Hollywood Reporter for an intimate chat, which was released June 9, to discuss his sobriety, personal life and next chapter. But Sheen wasn't an entirely open book, as he balked at the interviewer's questions about his health more than a decade after the 60-year-old revealed his HIV diagnosis. "I think my presence answers those questions," he sarcastically responded.

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When Was Charlie Sheen Diagnosed With HIV?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen was diagnosed with HIV in 2011 and opened up about it a few years later.

In his 2025 memoir, The Book of Sheen, he recalled feeling relief after being diagnosed with HIV in 2011. "The relief of knowing an entire discipline of high-tech medicine was at my disposal to drive that b------ into submission," he wrote. "To counterattack the invaders, the doctors loaded their expertise into what seemed like every IV bag in the city." At the time, Sheen said he was undergoing treatment via lifesaving antiretroviral drugs.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen recently celebrated his eighth year sober from alcohol and drugs.

Despite being closemouthed about other aspects of his health, Sheen has been extremely open about his struggles with addiction and sobriety. Sheen recently celebrated eight years sober after he gave up alcohol and drugs in 2017. He has said that his numerous bad experiences, mistakes and stories with drugs and alcohol help keep him sober. "I keep really awful situations on a mobile spinning around my head, like one of those things you would hang over a baby crib," he told People in September 2025. "And anytime I'm thinking, 'That'd be a great idea,' there's an example that I can go to and just remember that it wouldn't be a good idea — just the shame, the distress, and the chaos."

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What Is Charlie Sheen's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen shut down awkward interview questions about his net worth.

In another awkward interview moment, the journalist asked Sheen about his financial state. NewsNation reported in September 2025 that the star managed to burn through nearly his entire $150 million net worth. Despite starring in instant hits, including Two and a Half Men, Platoon and Wall Street, the 1980s and 1990s icon has allegedly been left with a net worth of just $3 million. "Would you ask me that question at a dinner party in front of my parents?" he fired back at the reporter. "I'm fine."

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has spoken in the past about downsizing after living large for much of his life.