Charlie Sheen Spends 'Awesome Day' With His Ex Denise Richards and Daughter Lola in Sweet Selfie

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Charlie Sheen is giving fans a rare and heartwarming look at his family life. The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with his ex-wife Denise Richards and their daughter Lola Sheen, 20, writing, “guess I had to get off that thing behind me, to reconnect with what's around me.” He also described the moment as an “awesome day with the girls.”

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Source: @charliesheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen shared a family selfie on Instagram.

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In the snap, the trio leaned in close, smiling and looking relaxed as they enjoyed some quality time together. Charlie stood in the middle wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, while Denise posed on one side and Lola cozied up on the other. Lola then penned an emotional comment: “Awe dad!!! I love you so much, today was so special to me 🥺❤️ and I love this photo."

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Charlie and Denise have had their ups and downs over the years. The former couple tied the knot in 2002 and finalized their divorce in November 2006, after Denise filed in March 2005 while she was six months pregnant with Lola. The couple’s eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, was noticeably absent from the photo — especially after recent drama involving her younger sister.

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards and Lola Sheen joined him in the photo.

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“Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time,” Sami said in a January clip. However, Lola quickly shut that down. “I took down my posts yesterday out of respect for my family. However, my sister has decided to keep hers up,” she said. “Her accusation about me is a complete lie. She has unfortunately always been one to spread rumors about me that aren’t true. Everyone close to me, knows that this isn’t true at all. I can only wish her and all of you the best, and hope that this world can stop being so quick to believe everything they see.”

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Meanwhile, Sami has also been open about her complicated relationship with her dad. “[I] rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with Charlie,” she said in April 2025, after Lola had lunch with him. “It goes in very big chunks with him. I think for the first 13 years of my life it was pretty bad, and then we were OK for a couple years, and now it’s just like, OK.”

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Source: MEGA Sami Sheen was not present in the picture.

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Still, there have been emotional moments too, as Sami later broke down in tears while watching her dad’s Netflix documentary about his life. Posting to TikTok on September 11, she wrote, “I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober.” She even called it a “10/10 documentary,” encouraging fans to check it out.

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In his memoir The Book of Sheen, Charlie shared how Sami played a major role in his sobriety journey. He recalled a moment on December 10, 2017, when she called him for a ride at 9 a.m. — but he had already had three coffees with whiskey and couldn’t drive, so he called a friend instead.

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Source: MEGA The family has had ups and downs over the years.