Denise Richards Declares Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers 'Crossed a Line' by Making Claims About Daughter Eloise in 'Outrageous' GoFundMe

Denise Richards is furious that her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, used her daughter Eloise in his pleading GoFundMe campaign as he faces potential homelessness. During an appearance on Tori Spelling's podcast on Thursday, January 8, the reality star, 54, laid into Phypers for claiming Eloise, 14, was "taken" from him "overnight." "Say whatever you want about me, which they have. I’ll deal with that after the divorce. But when you cross a line and bring my youngest daughter into trying to get money from strangers — it’s outrageous," she declared. "That is wrong."

View this post on Instagram Source: @deniserichards/instagram Denise Richards' daughter Eloise is seen here with the family in a promo for her canceled Bravo show.

'She Adored Her Daddy'

Source: mega Aaron Phypers' mother set up a GoFundMe page for her son.

Aaron’s mother, Patricia Phypers, launched the campaign begging for donations to help her son after the former holistic healer, 53, was evicted from the Calabasas, Calif., home he previously shared with Denise. Patricia wrote in the page's description, "The deepest wound is the loss of his daughter — my granddaughter — Eloise. She was our light. She adored her daddy. And overnight, she was taken from him… and from us… without truth, without justice, without mercy." She added, "And through it all, I cared for Eloise for weeks, loving her, protecting her, giving her stability while my daughter-in-law traveled." "Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise," Patricia implored.

'I'm Not Surprised'

Source: mega Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers wed in September 2018.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued during Thursday's podcast, "It’s hard enough going through a divorce and the loss of that, but then to discover who this person really is, that’s what is beyond hurtful. "Then to go to this level, to bring my daughter into it..." she went on. "It’s more a personal thing. It is shocking, but whatever. I’m not surprised."

Aaron Phypers Never Legally Adopted Eloise

Source: @deniserichards/instagram Denise Richards shared that her ex-husband had adopted Eloise in 2019.

Richards previously said that Aaron had adopted Eloise in 2019, one year after they tied the knot in Malibu, Calif., on RHOBH. However, according to Aaron, the actress — who herself adopted Eloise when she was an infant in 2011 — "failed to file" the adoption papers he signed. In court documents filed in August 2025, one month after Aaron filed for divorce, he alleged Denise left him "legally without his daughter despite raising her as his own."

Aaron Phypers Allegedly Abused Denise Richards During Their Marriage

Source: mega Denise Richards obtained a five-year restraining order against Aaron Phypers in November 2025.