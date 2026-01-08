or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards Declares Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers 'Crossed a Line' by Making Claims About Daughter Eloise in 'Outrageous' GoFundMe

composite photo of denise richards, eloise richards and aaron phypers
Source: mega; @deniserichards/instagram

The reality star said it's 'wrong' that her ex-husband claimed she stole his daughter.

Jan. 8 2026, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards is furious that her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, used her daughter Eloise in his pleading GoFundMe campaign as he faces potential homelessness.

During an appearance on Tori Spelling's podcast on Thursday, January 8, the reality star, 54, laid into Phypers for claiming Eloise, 14, was "taken" from him "overnight."

"Say whatever you want about me, which they have. I’ll deal with that after the divorce. But when you cross a line and bring my youngest daughter into trying to get money from strangers — it’s outrageous," she declared. "That is wrong."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @deniserichards/instagram

Denise Richards' daughter Eloise is seen here with the family in a promo for her canceled Bravo show.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'She Adored Her Daddy'

image of Aaron Phypers' mother set up a GoFundMe page for her son.
Source: mega

Aaron Phypers' mother set up a GoFundMe page for her son.

Aaron’s mother, Patricia Phypers, launched the campaign begging for donations to help her son after the former holistic healer, 53, was evicted from the Calabasas, Calif., home he previously shared with Denise.

Patricia wrote in the page's description, "The deepest wound is the loss of his daughter — my granddaughter — Eloise. She was our light. She adored her daddy. And overnight, she was taken from him… and from us… without truth, without justice, without mercy."

She added, "And through it all, I cared for Eloise for weeks, loving her, protecting her, giving her stability while my daughter-in-law traveled."

"Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise," Patricia implored.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Surprised'

image of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers wed in September 2018.
Source: mega

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers wed in September 2018.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued during Thursday's podcast, "It’s hard enough going through a divorce and the loss of that, but then to discover who this person really is, that’s what is beyond hurtful.

"Then to go to this level, to bring my daughter into it..." she went on. "It’s more a personal thing. It is shocking, but whatever. I’m not surprised."

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Never Legally Adopted Eloise

image of Denise Richards shared that her ex-husband had adopted Eloise in 2019.
Source: @deniserichards/instagram

Denise Richards shared that her ex-husband had adopted Eloise in 2019.

Richards previously said that Aaron had adopted Eloise in 2019, one year after they tied the knot in Malibu, Calif., on RHOBH.

However, according to Aaron, the actress — who herself adopted Eloise when she was an infant in 2011 — "failed to file" the adoption papers he signed.

In court documents filed in August 2025, one month after Aaron filed for divorce, he alleged Denise left him "legally without his daughter despite raising her as his own."

Aaron Phypers Allegedly Abused Denise Richards During Their Marriage

image of Denise Richards obtained a five-year restraining order against Aaron Phypers in November 2025.
Source: mega

Denise Richards obtained a five-year restraining order against Aaron Phypers in November 2025.

Following their split after nearly six years of marriage, the Wild Things star was granted a five-year restraining order against Aaron in November 2025.

Denise claimed he frequently choked, slapped and threatened her life throughout their relationship — even saying in court a month prior, "He’s almost killed me so many d--- times."

In addition to being prohibited from contacting his ex, Aaron was ordered to return Denise's laptop as the Melrose Place alum previously alleged he stole naked photos of her.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.