Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals 'Sign' She Got From Actress' Ex Patrick Muldoon 'Right After He Passed'

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Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen revealed she got a "sign" from her mom's ex and longtime friend Patrick Muldoon after he suddenly passed away at age 57 on Sunday, April 19. To honor the late actor, the 22-year-old reposted her mom's tribute on Instagram, which included photos of them together from over the years, but wrote her own caption.

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'I Have Yet to Live My Life Without Him'

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen said she's was 'lucky enough to grow up' with Patrick Muldoon in her life.

"Patrick was someone that everyone loved. He was so quick-witted and humble but still made sure everyone knew he was a rock star and never cared what people thought about him," she penned via Instagram Stories. "From day 1 till the last day I saw him, he’s never changed." "I’ve been lucky enough to grow up with him and I have yet to live my life without him," the social media star's message continued. "The friendship him and my mom had was so beautiful & something not many people get to experience. He will be missed every single day."

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Sami Sheen Got 'a Sign' From Patrick Muldoon

Source: @samisheen/instagram After the actor's sudden death, Sami Sheen saw a heart-shaped cloud in the sky.

Sheen ended her post by expressing, "I hope I wake up from this nightmare soon." The eldest daughter of Richards and ex-husband Charlie Sheen also shared a photo of a heart-shaped cloud in the sky, writing, "Right after he passed, I was sitting outside begging for a sign from him to let us know that he’s okay and made it to the other side, and then a couple minutes later I looked up and saw this in the sky. Can’t be a coincidence."

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Source: mega The actress dated the soap opera alum from around 1997 to 2000.

Sami's sister Lola Sheen honored the actor as well, writing on her own social media page, "I thought you were the one that was supposed to be in our lives forever. When I think of my childhood, I think of you, Pat." "It's gonna be so weird to go on without you in our lives. You were such a huge part of our family and life will never feel the same, but that's just because of how much you impacted us," the 20-year-old continued. "Thank you for showing everyone around you how to be alive. You were the definition of what it means to have fun."

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Denise Richards Mourns 'Best Friend' Patrick Muldoon

Source: mega Denise Richards revealed the actor always 'protected' her.

Denise broker her silence on the actor, whom she dated from around 1997 to 2000, on Tuesday, April 21. "This is so hard for me to put into words," the mother-of-three, 55, confessed online. "I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family," "Everything you did was infectious. Your laugh, your kindness, your wit, your strength, your loyalty, your passion, and your zest for life," she said of her late Melrose Place costar. "We’ve been each other’s rock. Our memories together are endless. You’ve had my back and protected me more than anyone. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here."

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Source: mega The 'Days of Our Lives' star died from a heart attack at age 57.