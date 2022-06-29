What Does Charlie Sheen Think Of Denise Richards' OnlyFans Debut?

When Sami first made her account, her father said he didn't "condone her actions," but "since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Meanwhile, Richards had a much more supportive approach to the situation. "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," the blonde beauty wrote via her Instagram Story.