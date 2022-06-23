Meanwhile, Richards was supportive from the start of Sami's ventures and defend the teen from internet trolls and body bullies.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," noted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. "I did Wild Things & Playboy. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."