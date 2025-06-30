'They Suck!': Charlize Theron Mocks A-Listers Who Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 Million Wedding
Charlize Theron just dropped a truth bomb.
While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, June 28, the Monster actress threw a playful jab at some of Hollywood’s elite who flew out for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.
“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron said onstage.
“But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she added, with zero hesitation.
Theron wasn’t alone in skipping the billionaire wedding of the year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent, too. Even Donald Trump, who allegedly received an invite, decided to sit this one out.
As OK! previously reported, the power couple’s ultra-luxe celebration drew a crowd packed with A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney.
But not everyone was into it, as the extravagant celebration sparked major backlash over concerns of over-tourism and disruption in the city.
Over the weekend, hundreds of residents took to the streets, protesting the event with signs and flares. They even draped a massive “no space for Bezos” banner from the iconic Rialto Bridge.
“I think the main problem is that Venice is becoming like an amusement park,” said Paola, a member of the Extinction Rebellion group. “Of course, mass tourism is eating the city alive, but the fact that billionaires can come here and use the city as their amusement park is an enormous problem.”
Simone Venturini, the city’s economic development councillor, tried to strike a balance.
“We are not Iran. The city cannot say who can or who cannot get married. We have no moral police going around,” he told the BBC.
As a result, officials moved the wedding venue to Arsenale, a more secure location away from the heart of the city.
Adding to the drama, Vogue caught serious heat for making Sánchez their June 2025 digital cover star. The bride stunned in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, but the internet wasn’t feeling it.
“I didn’t realize you could just buy a cover now 💀💀💀,” one user snarked.
“In a moment that could have elevated voices shaping the future, the spotlight went to a symbol of privilege, not progress,” another wrote.
Additionally,Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour announced her departure from the company before dropping the cover.
“I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped,” one commenter said about the timing, while another said, “Did Anna seriously pick this as her last cover…”
The Hollywood Reporter covered Theron's speech.