'They Suck!': Charlize Theron Mocks A-Listers Who Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 Million Wedding

charlize theron jeff bezos wedding slam
Source: MEGA; @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Charlize Theron bashed A-listers who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Charlize Theron just dropped a truth bomb.

While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, June 28, the Monster actress threw a playful jab at some of Hollywood’s elite who flew out for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron said onstage.

“But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she added, with zero hesitation.

charlize theron bezos quote block party
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron joked about not being invited to Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding.

Theron wasn’t alone in skipping the billionaire wedding of the year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent, too. Even Donald Trump, who allegedly received an invite, decided to sit this one out.

As OK! previously reported, the power couple’s ultra-luxe celebration drew a crowd packed with A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney.

But not everyone was into it, as the extravagant celebration sparked major backlash over concerns of over-tourism and disruption in the city.

lauren sanchez vogue cover controversy
Source: MEGA

'Vogue' faced criticism for featuring Lauren Sánchez on their June cover.

Over the weekend, hundreds of residents took to the streets, protesting the event with signs and flares. They even draped a massive “no space for Bezos” banner from the iconic Rialto Bridge.

“I think the main problem is that Venice is becoming like an amusement park,” said Paola, a member of the Extinction Rebellion group. “Of course, mass tourism is eating the city alive, but the fact that billionaires can come here and use the city as their amusement park is an enormous problem.”

Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram
Charlize Theron

Simone Venturini, the city’s economic development councillor, tried to strike a balance.

“We are not Iran. The city cannot say who can or who cannot get married. We have no moral police going around,” he told the BBC.

As a result, officials moved the wedding venue to Arsenale, a more secure location away from the heart of the city.

bezos sanchez wedding venice backlash
Source: MEGA

Protesters claimed Venice is being turned into a playground for the rich.

Adding to the drama, Vogue caught serious heat for making Sánchez their June 2025 digital cover star. The bride stunned in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, but the internet wasn’t feeling it.

“I didn’t realize you could just buy a cover now 💀💀💀,” one user snarked.

“In a moment that could have elevated voices shaping the future, the spotlight went to a symbol of privilege, not progress,” another wrote.

jeff bezos wedding backlash
Source: MEGA

The $50 million ceremony in Venice stirred backlash among local residents.

Additionally,Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour announced her departure from the company before dropping the cover.

“I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped,” one commenter said about the timing, while another said, “Did Anna seriously pick this as her last cover…”

The Hollywood Reporter covered Theron's speech.

