Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Reveals She Hasn't 'Talked' to Bravo About Returning to 'RHOP' as Show Is Going in a 'Different Direction'

When Jackson-Jordan was spotted at Nneka Ihim’s baby shower — alongside current RHOP cast members Ashley Darby and Stacey Rusch, as well as former cast member Robyn Dixon — chatter began regarding if Jackson-Jordan and Dixon may be back on the small screen.

“I have a beautiful relationship with Bravo, but I have not talked to production at all about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Jackson-Jordan exclusively shared with OK!.

She said she would “love to return,” but stated the show is “going in a different direction.”