Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Reveals She Hasn't 'Talked' to Bravo About Returning to 'RHOP' as Show Is Going in a 'Different Direction'
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan spoke out amid rumors she may return to The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 10.
When Jackson-Jordan was spotted at Nneka Ihim’s baby shower — alongside current RHOP cast members Ashley Darby and Stacey Rusch, as well as former cast member Robyn Dixon — chatter began regarding if Jackson-Jordan and Dixon may be back on the small screen.
“I have a beautiful relationship with Bravo, but I have not talked to production at all about returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Jackson-Jordan exclusively shared with OK!.
She said she would “love to return,” but stated the show is “going in a different direction.”
“They’re looking for younger, married people who have little kids,” she elaborated. “Look at the current cast — most of them are divorced. They are starting to look to cast women who are the ‘full package.’ In fact, I’ve even made referrals to them for who I think would be a good fit.” As to why she was present at Ihim’s baby shower, the original RHOP star assured it had “nothing to do with the show.” “We are actually friends in real life and enjoy spending time together,” she shared. “It was just friends supporting a friend at her shower. That’s it.” “I know people love to read into it and I appreciate so much that people want me back,” she concluded, “but, as far as I know, that’s not in the cards right now.”
As OK! reported, the ladies of RHOP have been making headlines as of late, especially Karen Huger, who was sentenced to one year in prison on February 26.
Huger, who is known as the “Grande Dame” on the series, was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and other counts.
On December 18, 2024, a jury found Huger guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision, however, they dismissed the charge of reckless driving.
Although she was initially due to be sentenced on January 9, it was postponed since she entered an “out of state” program. More details were shared about this when she skipped the taping for the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion.
"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her manager, Ryan Tresdale, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on January 9. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."