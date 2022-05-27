Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About 'Getting Through' Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

"If god had showed you what you would have to go through to get to where you are today, you would turn back," Harvey continued adding, there are many parts of life we would like to choose not to experience. However, the media mogul concluded his speech that we must go through the hard things to be the best versions of ourselves.

This powerful message comes as the Chrisley family came under scrutiny after Todd Chrisley's former business partner Mark Braddock testified the two men allegedly had an affair years ago, and paid nearly $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.