Todd Chrisley's Former Business Partner Testifies In Fraud Case, Claims They Were Blackmailed Over Secret Gay Affair

While in court for a fraud case, Todd Chrisley's former business partner Mark Braddock testified that the two had an affair in the early 2000s, and they paid nearly $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.

According to reports, Braddock helped the patriarch commit fraud that helped the married reality star, 53, evade nearly $2 million worth of taxes. In 2012, the men had a falling out, resulting in Chrisley firing Braddock from his company, Chrisley Asset Management. Out of resentment, Braddock turned the father-of-five and wife Julie into the FBI and was granted immunity for doing so.