Chase Stokes Fuels Rumors Rudy Pankow Could Return to 'Outer Banks' for Season 5

Chase Stokes might’ve just hinted that Rudy Pankow’s character, JJ, is alive after all.

In a new Instagram post , Stokes — who plays John B on the hit Netflix series — seemed to tease that Rudy Pankow ’s character, JJ, might be making a surprise comeback in Season 5 , despite dying in the previous season. JJ’s death stirred a ton of backlash from fans, so the cryptic clue got people talking fast.

Did Chase Stokes drop a major hint about Season 5 of Outer Banks ?

Chase Stokes may have teased JJ’s return to 'Outer Banks' Season 5.

During the recent Netflix Tudum event, Stokes posted a carousel of photos. Pankow was noticeably missing, but the eighth slide grabbed everyone’s attention, as it showed a character from the Merge Mansion game, with an older woman holding up her palm, revealing the words: “He is alive.”

Along with the photos, Stokes wrote, “Tudum was fun. Back to your regular scheduled b-------."

One of the photos even showed costar Drew Starkey looking stunned while holding his phone, as if he was reacting to shocking news.