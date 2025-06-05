Chase Stokes Fuels Rumors Rudy Pankow Could Return to 'Outer Banks' for Season 5
Did Chase Stokes drop a major hint about Season 5 of Outer Banks?
In a new Instagram post, Stokes — who plays John B on the hit Netflix series — seemed to tease that Rudy Pankow’s character, JJ, might be making a surprise comeback in Season 5, despite dying in the previous season. JJ’s death stirred a ton of backlash from fans, so the cryptic clue got people talking fast.
During the recent Netflix Tudum event, Stokes posted a carousel of photos. Pankow was noticeably missing, but the eighth slide grabbed everyone’s attention, as it showed a character from the Merge Mansion game, with an older woman holding up her palm, revealing the words: “He is alive.”
Along with the photos, Stokes wrote, “Tudum was fun. Back to your regular scheduled b-------."
One of the photos even showed costar Drew Starkey looking stunned while holding his phone, as if he was reacting to shocking news.
As OK! previously reported, emotions ran high when Outer Banks Season 4 – Part 2 aired back on November 7. In the finale, JJ and Kiara (played by Madison Bailey) finally found the elusive Blue Crown treasure in Morocco, but things took a dark turn when JJ’s dad — played by J. Anthony Crane — ambushed them.
He threatened Kiara with a knife, forcing JJ to hand over the treasure. Moments later, he stabbed JJ, leaving him dying in Kiara’s arms.
"Take care of the others. I love you, Kie," JJ said before taking his final breath.
Showrunner Shannon Burke explained the heartbreaking scene in an interview with EW. He said it was meant to show JJ at peace after a tough season.
"He's been in a bad place... and you feel when he comes back [after saving Sarah] that he's in a better place," Burke said.
Speaking to Deadline, Burke also revealed that JJ’s death was always part of the plan — they just hadn’t nailed down the exact details at first.
More recently, the show’s creators — Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Burke — confirmed JJ’s tragic ending is the key to shaping Season 5.
“It’s the main spine of the rest of the series,” Burke told Teen Vogue on May 19. “They started out as kids just looking for fun, and now, one of them has died in a terrible way. That changes everything.”
Meanwhile, Starkey, who plays the chaotic Rafe Cameron, gave fans an update on what’s next. During the Tudum event, he confirmed the cast is heading back to Charleston to shoot the final season.
“We’re all very, very excited to go back,” Starkey shared. “That show changed all of our lives — mostly, because we have a good community of people all around us, all the time. It’s like summer camp. It’s been the best.”
Starkey added that filming hadn't wrapped just yet.
In a clip from the event, he added that production is kicking off in just a few weeks.