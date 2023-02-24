Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Pack On The PDA After Singer Confesses She's No Longer 'Single': Photo

Heating up! Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini couldn't keep their hands off each other — just a few days after the singer confessed she's no longer single.

On Thursday, February 23, the Outer Banks star, 30, captioned a photo of the "Blindsided" songstress, 29, kissing him on the cheek. "imy," he captioned the snap, which means "i miss you."