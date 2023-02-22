Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Had A Prenup With Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Despite Him Taking Half Their Home 'He Didn't Pay For'

On the night before the 2019 CMAs, the "Dibs" singer slept on the couch after she grew exhausted of her and Evans' rising relationship tensions.

"There was just such a sense of disconnection. We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other [and] I was getting resentful because anytime we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load. I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched. And then I was also tired from, like, traveling all the time and, like, giving so much of myself 'cause that's what I want to do to honor my career too and I think I just felt really depleted and not understood," Ballerini explained.