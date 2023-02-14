Kelsea Ballerini Questions Whether She & Ex Morgan Evans Were Ever Really Happy During Relationship: 'I Know You Hate Me'
Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the demise of her marriage to Morgan Evans in her new song "Penthouse."
In the third tune off her EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, the country songstress reflects on her and Evans' decision to move from their Nashville apartment to a home in the suburbs in the fall of 2020.
She alluded that their relationship began to fall apart following their move, as their penthouse life together was far from their reality — eventually leading to their split in the summer of 2022.
Noticing that they both "changed" after the move, she pondered whether they were ever fully happy together at all, even in the beginning of their relationship.
"I guess wrong can look alright when you’re playing home in a penthouse baby,” the blonde beauty sings in the chorus, pointing out, “We played the part five nights, but we were never there on the weekends, baby."
Ballerini seemed to hint that they were never together on the weekends because the exes’ careers as country music singers forced them to constantly travel and play shows.
"When I left town, did you hate me," she questions in her tune.
She also referenced the former flames' prenuptial agreement — in which they decided to divide their assets — singing: "It hurts putting s*** in a box, and now we don’t talk. And it stings rolling up the welcome mat, knowing you got half."
By the end of Ballerini's song, she details her life post-divorce, admitting: "I kissed someone new last night."
"But now I don’t know where you’re sleeping, baby. We got along real nice, until I wanted out, now I know you hate me," she heartbreakingly concludes.
Ballerini revealed in August of last year that she and Evans were divorcing after almost five years of marriage. Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016 and got engaged later that year in December. The musicians said "I Do" in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2017.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Penthouse" vocalist has since sparked a romance with Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, with the two being seen together multiple times as of late and the actor recently gushing of his rumored girlfriend: "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."