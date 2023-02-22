Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Chase Stokes' DMs After 'Nasty' Split From Morgan Evans, Says She's 'Not Single'
Kelsea Ballerini chased after Chase Stokes!
The country singer admitted she "slid into" the Outer Banks star's DMs just a few months after her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans last year. The blonde beauty confirmed she and Stokes have been talking since December 2022.
"I just swan dove right on in," the 29-year-old confessed to Alex Cooper during the Wednesday, February 22, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"
Despite her admission, Ballerini shied away from confirming her official relationship status, informing Cooper, "I'm just vibing."
"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," the "half of my hometown" singer explained, seemingly referring to Stokes' viral photo of the two from Monday, January 13, which portrayed the pair cuddled up at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
"And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening," Ballerini gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the "Miss Me More" singer has enjoyed her time with Stokes thus far, she is moving forward with understandable caution.
“I have opinions, I have a career that is a priority for me … and I have aspirations and goals that are tied to no one,” Ballerini dished. “I have my s**t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. I’m a relationship b**ch.”
The "Dibs" vocalist, who tied the knot with Evans in 2017, admitted she could care less about whether her ex-husband feels hurt by photos and rumors circulating regarding her and Stokes' steamy new romance.
"I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine," Ballerini concluded on the matter.
Evans and Ballerini finalized their divorce in November 2022 after announcing their split in August of that year.