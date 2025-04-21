'Laziest President in History': Donald Trump Trolled for Spending Easter Weekend at His Golf Club With Elon Musk
Is Donald Trump spending too much time on the golf course — and with Elon Musk?
The president of the United States was trolled after a video showcased him and the Tesla CEO hanging out at his golf club in Virginia as part of his Easter festivities over the weekend.
Trump was trolled online after the clip went viral of the POTUS greeting a crowd of guests in a private room at his golf club alongside Musk.
During the video, Trump asked if everyone "knew" who Musk was, as the Republican politician called him the "world's richest man" over a sea of cheers and applause.
In response to the social media post, an account for a group called Republicans Against Trump called out Trump for seeming to spend too much time at his golf courses and not enough time in the White House ever since he started his second term.
"Donald Trump spent Easter weekend at his golf club in Virginia with Elon Musk. So far, he has spent more than 25 percent of his presidency golfing, according to the Trump Golf Tracker," the comment claimed, deeming the 78-year-old the "laziest president in history."
Trump's supporters defended him against the claim, however, with one person insisting: "You’re pathetic. Why don’t you join some other party. There are 5 work days and 2 weekend days. Weekends are 28.57 percent of the days. Golfing only takes about 4 hours and so he spends 8 hours on the golf course per week. That’s 4.76 percent of the week. That’s not being lazy. That’s called taking a break, getting some exercise, and recharging the batteries."
Other admirers of the U.S. commander-in-chief cited a New York Post article about former President Joe Biden allegedly taking more than 500 vacation days over his four-year term.
While Trump was at his golf course over the weekend, he was back in Washington, D.C., by Monday morning, April 21, when he greeted fans on the South Lawn for the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll — which is notably sponsored by Jeff Bezos' company Amazon.
The egg roll — hosted by Donald and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump — sparked controversy, as it used nearly 30,000 eggs despite prices of the product remaining at extremely high prices nationwide.
There has additionally been a shortage of eggs in recent months due to an outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu).
While the annual event has been sponsored by the American Egg Board in the past to avoid a corporate takeover of the festivity, this year saw Amazon lead as a top sponsor alongside other businesses like YouTube and Meta.
According to CBS News, sponsors who paid upwards of $200,000 received a "custom 30'x30' branded activation," four tickets to the WHEER brunch with Melania and either a meet and greet or tour of the White House.
There were also sponsorship packages priced at $125,000 and $75,000, which was explained in a nine-page pamphlet presented by the event company Harbinger for companies interested in "media and PR exposure."