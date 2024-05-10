OK Magazine
'Commander-in-Cheat': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Allegedly Lying About His Golf Skills

By:

May 10 2024, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden "lies about everything, including his golf game" while speaking with reporters outside of the New York courtroom on Friday, May 10.

As the clip made rounds on social media, Trump critics slammed the embattled ex-prez for his own alleged moments of dishonesty when it comes to his golf skills.

Donald Trump is an avid golfer.

"Trump came in 62nd place out of 80 golfers at the celebrity golf tournament where he met Stormy [Daniels], and claims he just shot a 67 on the final day to win his Club Championship," political pundit Ron Filipkowski wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

One user chimed in, "He did so poorly because it's impossible to cheat in that tournament. Stories about him cheating are hilarious and an entire book was written about them... the book is called, 'Commander-in-Cheat.'"

Donald Trump placed 62nd out of 80 players at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

Another user replied, "Trump’s projection is just sad," and a third quipped, "I thought he always beat the top professional golfers?"

"I think we all know who the liar is," a fourth person said.

Another critic asked, "Did he have to cheat in order to come 62nd? Or did he achieve that legitimately?"

Donald Trump self-reported his handicap as 2.8.

This comes nearly two months after Trump bragged about winning a golf tournament that took place at one of his properties back in March.

"It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!" he penned on Truth Social at the time.

"A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting," he continued. "The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!"

Donald Trump claimed he won a golf tournament held at one of his Florida properties in March.

Trump claimed he'd scored a 67 on the last day of the championship. While this score is not necessarily uncommon for professionals, it would be considered a very good score for an amateur like the former POTUS.

Scores can also be affected by the player's "handicap." The highest handicap a golfer can have is 54.

Trump self reported as having only a 2.8. handicap. Meanwhile, President Biden claims he has a 6.3 and Barack Obama has a handicap of 13 according to the Southern California Golf Association (SGCA).

Source: OK!

Newsweek reported the politicians' respective golf handicaps.

