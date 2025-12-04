HEALTH Is Robert De Niro OK? Frail Actor, 82, Spotted With Tough Injury While Attending Broadway Show Source: mega Robert De Niro was seen with his arm in a sling in New York City on Wednesday night, December 3. Allie Fasanella Dec. 4 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Robert De Niro looked noticeably worse for wear as he stepped out to support Oedipus on Broadway on Wednesday, December 3. Posing for photos with the show's stars backstage, the legendary actor, 82, wore a sling on his right arm. Aside from the sling, De Niro dressed in a navy polo shirt and a black blazer with a black wool overcoat layered on top. He also donned glasses and a black and gray striped scarf to fight the chilly East Coast weather.

Robert De Niro's Frail Appearance Has Fans Concerned for His Health

Source: mega Robert De Niro has been looking more frail recently.

A spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor told an outlet he underwent a procedure. Another source alleged that De Niro said he wouldn't be in the sling for much longer. The Goodfellas star has been looking thinner in recent months and some fans have taken notice, as after another publication released photos of him on the streets of New York City on August 5, readers expressed concern about his frail appearance. While one person wrote, "Does look a bit off; hope he's ok," another commented he was "well past his sell-by date." A third grimly predicted, "He will die soon, this year I think." A fourth added, "All that money and access to top private healthcare. My working-class mum looked better than him when she died at 94."

Source: mega Robert De Niro attended the Cannes Film Festival with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in May.

That said, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor has continued to make public appearances. In May, he attended the annual Cannes Film Festival alongside his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 46, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Gia, in 2023. De Niro admitted he leaves the parenting heavy lifting to his girlfriend, revealing he doesn't change the now 2-year-old child's diapers. He told an outlet in January, "I spend my mornings watching Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” referencing the popular children’s show.

Robert De Niro May Get Married Again, Despite His Age

Source: mega Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed a daughter named Gia in 2023.

De Niro met Chen on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern. Chen, a martial arts instructor, taught him Tai Chi for the film. OK! reported in May that sources are saying De Niro may be ready to tie the knot again. "It's no secret Tiffany would love to be his wife, and a lot of people are predicting he's going to pop the question soon," an insider said of the couple. "He's madly in love and wants to give her everything she asks for."

Source: mega; @voiceofairyn/instagram Robert De Niro has a transgender daughter from a previous relationship.