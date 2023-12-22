15 Celebrities Who Have Dissed Trump: Rosie O'Donnell, Barbra Streisand and More

Alec Baldwin officially became Donald Trump's impersonator on Saturday Night Live, but it did not mean he was a fan of the former president.

In his interview with Katie Couric on "The Katie Couric" podcast, he slammed Trump and accused him of abusing his power wherever he has gone.

"Whether it was Tony Bennett or [Al] Pacino or [Robert] De Niro … there's an element of appreciation for them," he noted of his approach. "With Trump, I don't have that element of appreciation, which makes it difficult. The key to doing him was to be a man who paused regularly, almost metronomically paused, to dig for a better word—and never came up with a better word."