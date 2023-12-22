15 Celebrities Who Have Dissed Trump: Rosie O'Donnell, Barbra Streisand and More
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin officially became Donald Trump's impersonator on Saturday Night Live, but it did not mean he was a fan of the former president.
In his interview with Katie Couric on "The Katie Couric" podcast, he slammed Trump and accused him of abusing his power wherever he has gone.
"Whether it was Tony Bennett or [Al] Pacino or [Robert] De Niro … there's an element of appreciation for them," he noted of his approach. "With Trump, I don't have that element of appreciation, which makes it difficult. The key to doing him was to be a man who paused regularly, almost metronomically paused, to dig for a better word—and never came up with a better word."
Barbra Streisand
For years, Barbra Streisand has voiced her disapproval for Trump.
The A Star Is Born actress, who has been friends with former president Bill Clinton, lashed out at Trump again in her memoir, My Name is Barbra, and said the 45th president "lies as easily as he breathes."
"I can't stand being lied to, and I don't think the country should be lied to either," she said. "And I just couldn't comprehend how he could tell all these lies with absolutely no guilt (clearly he's not Jewish.)"
Streisand also shares constant tweets about Trump, with two of the latest posted on Sunday, December 3.
"Trump's whole miserable political philosophy is revenge for his fragile ego," one tweet read.
She said in another, "Trump is constantly projecting his own situation onto others. He faces 91 felony indictments, and yet calls [Joe] Biden 'corrupt.'"
Chelsea Handler
In 2019, Chelsea Handler reflected on Trump winning the presidential election in 2016 and told The Hill she realized the cause of her pain when her brother died when she was 9 years old.
"Trump was a trigger for me … there's another word that I never thought I'd use, but it's a perfect word to describe it because it represented to so many people their lives becoming unhinged," she continued.
Her statement resonated with what she wrote on X, declaring Trump's presidency as the reason why she left her Netflix talk show and became a political activist.
In a separate interview with Variety's Andrew Wallenstein, Handler suggested keeping Trump in the spotlight "but not as president."
Chrissy Teigen
Trump got engaged in an X exchange with Chrissy Teigen after attacking her and John Legend and calling the model "filthy-mouthed wife." She responded to his tweet, writing, "lol what a p---- a—b----. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president."
The same tweet was read during a congressional hearing on February 8, with former policy official of the website Anika Collier Navaroli confirming the White House asked X to remove the tweet as it was a "derogatory statement directed towards the president."
Jack White
Jack White called Trump names when he criticized the celebrities on his s--- list who "normalized" and "respected" the former president.
"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s--- Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," he wrote. "That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."
Jimmy Kimmel
For years, Jimmy Kimmel has become one of Trump's biggest critics. In his latest tirade, the late-night show host commented on Trump's legal woes and the U.S. government's potential shutdown.
"Didn't we just go through this last month? When did this whole country turn into a deadbeat dad?" he said.
Kimmel continued, "Speaking of deadbeat dads – Donald Trump was not in court today. The ketchup on the walls is closing in."
After accusing Trump of delaying his trials, he branded him a real "delay-hole."
Lady Gaga
Even the "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga exchanged words with Trump.
During a rally in Pennsylvania in 2020, she told the attendees they should vote against Trump and support Biden instead.
"[Trump is] a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies," she shared.
Lady Gaga's name appeared in headlines again after a fabricated Truth Social post claimed she supported him in his bid for reelection.
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham protects innocent celebrities while criticizing Trump. She famously defended Taylor Swift and her silence on the 2016 presidential election despite branding herself a feminist.
"Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work— that's just really impressive to me," she told Rolling Stone. "That's how I hope to live my life, which is not as a slave to public opinion, but just as somebody who continues to make things. She's truly just an artist who has to make things to survive. I guess that's what we have most in common."
Dunham credited Trump for her slim figure, as she reportedly could not eat when he became president. She previously declared she would move to Canada if the real estate mogul, who has been infamous for attacking women, won the election.
Mac Miller
Mac Miller, who notably dropped the song "Donald Trump" from his Best Day Ever mixtape in 2011, got engaged in continuous attacks on Trump in the years before his death. In his appearance on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, he declared in his monologue he "f------ hate" Trump.
"You see, you're lowering the bar for our nation's intelligence," Miller continued. "Your only goal is to stay in the spotlight no matter how much it fuels the fire of hate groups that you apparently know nothing about, like the KKK and neo-Nazis. You have people at your rallies who openly assault black teenage girls because hey, that's American."
He added he did not know whether Trump was evil or just an "egomaniacal attention-thirsty psychopathic power-hungry delusional waste of skin and bones."
Mark Ruffalo
In a recent attack through The Times' Opinion Shorts audio clip, editor Alex Kingsbury said Trump's violent speech escalated. Mark Ruffalo shared the material, "Now Is the Time to Pay Attention to Trump's Violent Language," on X and applauded the media for waking up.
"Presidential contender is calling for Americans to kill and harm Americans," the Avengers: Endgame actor went on. "Let that sink in. Enemy of America from within."
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep traded barbs with Trump in 2017 after the latter mocked her in his tweets before the Golden Globes. While she did not mention him in her speech, she spoke about the incident where Trump imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times.
The Death Becomes Her actress reminded everyone that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde lambasted Trump for defending white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and the KKK. She posted a selfie on Instagram alongside a caption directed at the politician.
"Hi good morning I despise Donald Trump with all my guts, and his speech last night only confirmed what a pathetic, petulant, dishonest pig he is, and you may now proceed to tell me why I'm an old, ugly, wretched communist and I will give precisely zero f----. Happy Humpday."
Richard Gere
Actor and human rights activist Richard Gere appeared in an interview with the Evening Standard, where he compared Trump to a dictator.
"[Trump] is a demagogue, a clown—but people like clarity. Here's this guy who says, 'I'm going to fix this problem for you. It doesn't matter how, I'll just take care of it'. He's finding villains everywhere and then telling people he'll get rid of them," he went on.
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and Trump's feud began before his presidency, around December 2006, when she co-hosted The View. One of the most notable criticisms she threw at the businessman was when he became the president in 2016.
She told W Magazine about the shock, rage and sadness following the development.
"I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive," O'Donnell said. "It's a terrifying concept, on the brink of nuclear war with a madman in charge."
Will Smith
Will Smith told news.com.au how Trump made him teary when he referred to a woman as "a fat pig." He also called out those people who applauded the presidential hopeful for his statements.
"My grandmother would have smacked my teeth out of my head if I had referred to a woman as a fat pig," he shared. "And I cannot understand how people can clap for that. It's absolutely collective insanity. If one of my sons, I am getting furious just thinking about it, if one of my sons said that in a public place, they couldn't even live in my house anymore."