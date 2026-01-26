or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Kristin Cavallari’s Kids Call Her Out Over 'Sexual' Podcast Comments

split photo of Kristin Cavallari & kids
Source: MEGA; @kristincavallari/Instagram; Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/Youtube

Kristin Cavallari revealed her kids pushed her to scale back personal podcast stories.

Profile Image

Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari opened up about how her three kids influenced her decision to keep her s-- life more private following her relationship with ex Mark Estes.

During the Tuesday, January 20, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari, 39, discussed the impact her children — Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 10 — have on her approach to sharing personal details online.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Let's Be Honest/YouTube
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I’ll definitely pull back, and I feel like I’ve found this way to kind of say stuff without just saying it,” Cavallari shared with guest Rachel Bilson, reflecting on her tendency to be more open about her life during certain phases.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristin Cavallari said her kids called her out over her podcast comments.
Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/Youtube

Kristin Cavallari said her kids called her out over her podcast comments.

Article continues below advertisement

A specific incident motivated Cavallari to be more cautious with her words.

“So this is actually the one thing that made me be like, ‘Whoa, I need to watch what I’m saying,’” she recalled. “[My sons] told me recently that, like, a year ago or something when I was dating that younger guy, that their friends said they saw [him] and I played a drinking game or something on the podcast, and they saw some of the sexual stuff that we were talking about.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The podcast host's kids' reaction made her rethink how much she shares publicly.
Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/Youtube

The podcast host's kids' reaction made her rethink how much she shares publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

This revelation prompted Cavallari to rethink her sharing habits.

“Because it’s really, I don’t care at the end of the day what Jax and Camden think about me. It’s my kids,” she explained. “But I can’t be saying stuff that’s gonna affect them and their friends.”

Cavallari views the moment as a “real eye-opener” following her romance with 26-year-old Estes. They dated in 2024, marking Cavallari’s first serious relationship after parting ways with ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristin Cavallari admitted past dating stories embarrassed her children.
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari admitted past dating stories embarrassed her children.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“It was fun until it wasn’t,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous podcast episode, Cavallari explained her split with Estes: “I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right. It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, The Hills alum praised her bond with longtime friend Justin Anderson while discussing her dating life.

“I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work,” she said in August 2025. “Because I’ve gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristin Cavallari said protecting her kids now comes first.
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari said protecting her kids now comes first.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she acknowledged that there are some needs that their friendship doesn’t fulfill.

“Other than s-- , obviously, which we won’t even go there ’cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad,” she admitted. “I haven’t been dating this year, you guys. I haven’t been dating. I did just go on a date, and it was a great date, and it was a really great first date back in the game.”

Cavallari concluded, “But I am kind of back out there, not back out there. I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date. I’ve needed this year to kind of just focus on myself.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.