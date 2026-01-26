Kristin Cavallari’s Kids Call Her Out Over 'Sexual' Podcast Comments
Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kristin Cavallari opened up about how her three kids influenced her decision to keep her s-- life more private following her relationship with ex Mark Estes.
During the Tuesday, January 20, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari, 39, discussed the impact her children — Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 10 — have on her approach to sharing personal details online.
“I’ll definitely pull back, and I feel like I’ve found this way to kind of say stuff without just saying it,” Cavallari shared with guest Rachel Bilson, reflecting on her tendency to be more open about her life during certain phases.
A specific incident motivated Cavallari to be more cautious with her words.
“So this is actually the one thing that made me be like, ‘Whoa, I need to watch what I’m saying,’” she recalled. “[My sons] told me recently that, like, a year ago or something when I was dating that younger guy, that their friends said they saw [him] and I played a drinking game or something on the podcast, and they saw some of the sexual stuff that we were talking about.”
This revelation prompted Cavallari to rethink her sharing habits.
“Because it’s really, I don’t care at the end of the day what Jax and Camden think about me. It’s my kids,” she explained. “But I can’t be saying stuff that’s gonna affect them and their friends.”
Cavallari views the moment as a “real eye-opener” following her romance with 26-year-old Estes. They dated in 2024, marking Cavallari’s first serious relationship after parting ways with ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020.
“It was fun until it wasn’t,” she said.
In a previous podcast episode, Cavallari explained her split with Estes: “I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right. It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”
Recently, The Hills alum praised her bond with longtime friend Justin Anderson while discussing her dating life.
“I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work,” she said in August 2025. “Because I’ve gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man.”
However, she acknowledged that there are some needs that their friendship doesn’t fulfill.
“Other than s-- , obviously, which we won’t even go there ’cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad,” she admitted. “I haven’t been dating this year, you guys. I haven’t been dating. I did just go on a date, and it was a great date, and it was a really great first date back in the game.”
Cavallari concluded, “But I am kind of back out there, not back out there. I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date. I’ve needed this year to kind of just focus on myself.”