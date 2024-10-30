Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Rejected Chef Bobby Flay After He Slid Into Her DMs and Asked to Meet Up in Nashville
Mixed messages!
Kristin Cavallari, 37, shared the story of how she rejected celebrity chef Bobby Flay, 59, after he slid into her DMs, all due to a hilarious misunderstanding.
During a recent episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the Laguna Beach alum opened up about the awkward encounter that took place when Flay reached out to ask her out for dinner while he was in Nashville.
“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?'” Flay recounted.
“And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody,’” he added.
However, Cavallari had a different take on the exchange, clarifying, “Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something.”
Flay, undeterred, stuck to his version of events.
“No, you said, ‘I’ve already started seeing somebody!’ And I said, ‘I just want to go to dinner with you,’” he replied with a chuckle.
“It was like foot in mouth,” Cavallari admitted.
- Kristin Cavallari Warns Fans To 'Trust Your Gut' As She Reveals Engagement To Jay Cutler Was CALLED OFF For Same Reason As Their Divorce
- Kristin Cavallari Still Believes 'in Marriage and Love' Following Divorce From Jay Cutler: 'I’m Open to It'
- Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Been Attracting 'Married Men' Since Split From Jay Cutler
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She then went on to explain she assumed Flay's invitation was romantic.
“I think the ‘take you to dinner’ thing is more where it was like, ‘Oh, that seems like a date,’” she said.
Despite the initial confusion, the two revealed they eventually met up and enjoyed “the best time” together.
Flay then went on and talked about his three-year romance with Christina Pérez, which just ended in July, referring to her as “the loveliest person in the world."
When discussing his dating life, Flay, who has been married three times, explained why he is reserved. “Other people like to talk about my private life, I don’t like to talk about it because the rest of my life is so public, because I’ve been on television basically my entire adult life," he said.
For her part, Cavallari's love life has certainly had its ups and downs lately, as she just ended her seven-month relationship with Mark Estes, largely due to their 13-year age difference, as OK! previously reported.
"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life; he's young," she reflected on their split.
Earlier this month, she opened up about the significant emotional toll her 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler took on her.
"My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," she confessed during her podcast. "I really tried f------ everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."