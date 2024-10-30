Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Rejected Chef Bobby Flay After He Slid Into Her DMs and Asked to Meet Up in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari rejected chef Bobby Flay after he slid into her DMs, asking to meet up in Nashville.

During a recent episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the Laguna Beach alum opened up about the awkward encounter that took place when Flay reached out to ask her out for dinner while he was in Nashville.

Bobby Flay has hosted popular shows such as 'Iron Chef America' and 'Beat Bobby Flay.'

“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?'” Flay recounted.

“And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody,’” he added.