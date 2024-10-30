or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Rejected Chef Bobby Flay After He Slid Into Her DMs and Asked to Meet Up in Nashville

kristin cavallari bobby flay dinner misunderstanding
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari rejected chef Bobby Flay after he slid into her DMs, asking to meet up in Nashville.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mixed messages!

Kristin Cavallari, 37, shared the story of how she rejected celebrity chef Bobby Flay, 59, after he slid into her DMs, all due to a hilarious misunderstanding.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the Laguna Beach alum opened up about the awkward encounter that took place when Flay reached out to ask her out for dinner while he was in Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement
bobby flay dm kristin cavallari romcom rejection
Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

Bobby Flay has hosted popular shows such as 'Iron Chef America' and 'Beat Bobby Flay.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?'” Flay recounted.

“And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody,’” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Cavallari had a different take on the exchange, clarifying, “Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something.”

Article continues below advertisement

Flay, undeterred, stuck to his version of events.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari rejects bobby flay dm misunderstanding
Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

The podcast host recently broke up with her boyfriend Mark Estes.

Article continues below advertisement

“No, you said, ‘I’ve already started seeing somebody!’ And I said, ‘I just want to go to dinner with you,’” he replied with a chuckle.

“It was like foot in mouth,” Cavallari admitted.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She then went on to explain she assumed Flay's invitation was romantic.

“I think the ‘take you to dinner’ thing is more where it was like, ‘Oh, that seems like a date,’” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the initial confusion, the two revealed they eventually met up and enjoyed “the best time” together.

Article continues below advertisement
cavallari flay dm rejection hilarious misunderstanding
Source: MEGA

The chef recently released a new cookbook called 'Boundless Cookbook.'

Article continues below advertisement

Flay then went on and talked about his three-year romance with Christina Pérez, which just ended in July, referring to her as “the loveliest person in the world."

When discussing his dating life, Flay, who has been married three times, explained why he is reserved. “Other people like to talk about my private life, I don’t like to talk about it because the rest of my life is so public, because I’ve been on television basically my entire adult life," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Cavallari's love life has certainly had its ups and downs lately, as she just ended her seven-month relationship with Mark Estes, largely due to their 13-year age difference, as OK! previously reported.

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life; he's young," she reflected on their split.

Article continues below advertisement
chef bobby flay kristin cavallari dm drama
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari called it quits with Jay Cutler in 2020.

Earlier this month, she opened up about the significant emotional toll her 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler took on her.

"My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," she confessed during her podcast. "I really tried f------ everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.