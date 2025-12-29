or
Rob Reiner Autopsy Shocker: Judge Seals Records of Grisly Double Murder Case Amid Ongoing Homicide Investigation

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was accused of murdering his parents.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's stomach-turning murder case has been sealed.

On Monday, December 29, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge announced his decision not to release the late couple's autopsy reports amid authorities' ongoing investigation into Rob and Michele's horrific deaths.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office explained in a prepared statement that the decision came after it received a court order from the Los Angeles Police Department to place a security hold on the cases.

Image of Records related to Rob and Michele Reiner's murders have been sealed by an L.A. court.
Source: MEGA

Records related to Rob and Michele Reiner's murders have been sealed by an L.A. court.

Judge Deirdre Hill ultimately signed off on the order, officially prohibiting the release of "any investigative information, notes, reports or photos" related to the investigation into the famous film director and renowned photographer's brutal stabbings, according to a court document obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

While the medical examiner’s office previously declared Rob and Michele's deaths a homicide, citing "multiple sharp force injuries" in a report uploaded to its public database, the department explained: "Due to the court, order the information is no longer available."

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner's homicide investigation is ongoing.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's homicide investigation is ongoing.

"No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the message continued.

L.A. law enforcement officials' requested to seal the records "to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public," LAPD said in a statement to The Times.

“The order was not sought to undermine transparency,” the department noted.

Rob Reiner

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood mansion.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood mansion.

The LAPD’s security hold on documents related to the Reiners’ murder case comes as Rob and Michele’s son Nick Reiner remains in police custody after being charged with killing his parents.

Nick was accused of stabbing his mom and dad to death in the master bedroom of their Brentwood mansion during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 14.

The troubled drug addict opted out of entering a guilty or not guilty plea deal during his first court appearance on December 17. His arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

Nick Reiner Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Murdering Parents

Image of Nick Reiner was charged with murdering his parents Rob and Michele.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was charged with murdering his parents Rob and Michele.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole — or even the death penalty due to his alleged use of a knife to kill his parents.

Many experts suspect he may plea insanity, however, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to Rob and Michele’s murders.

Nick had attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party with his parents on Saturday, December 13, with guests in attendance at the A-list event claiming the Hollywood legend had gotten into an argument with his son at the gathering and left early.

Less than 24 hours later, Rob and Michele's daughter Romy discovered her father's dead body in his bed after they didn't open their gate for a massage therapist who had arrived for a scheduled appointment.

Romy didn't notice her mom had also been murdered until paramedics informed her of Michele's death as she waited outside with a roommate.

