Kevin Hart Left Stunned After Chelsea Handler Reveals She Only Washes Her 'Hot Spots' in the Shower
Chelsea Handler made a shocking admission during a recent episode of her podcast, "Dear Chelsea."
While talking to Kevin Hart, she shared what parts she focuses on in the shower.
First, the blonde beauty discussed a couple who bathed their dog in the only bathtub in their house, to which Hart said, "I'm gonna guess that these people are white? As a matter of fact, I'm willing to bet the farm on this one."
"Why do my legs need to be washed? They're f------ covered all day," Chelsea replied. "It's not like my legs are going out without me."
"When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down [as she points to her legs]," she added. "It's not like my legs are out there gardening all day without me."
Hart, 45, was quick to judge, stating: "That's so bad. You f------- wash your legs!"
"No, I don't think so," Handler, 49, replied, to which the actor said, "What do you mean you don't think so? It's your body. You wash your body, Chelsea...your entire body. You don't pick and choose."
The former talk show host confirmed she picks and chooses where she cleans, including she has certain "hot spots" she hits — her armpits, v------, butt and head.
"Everything is fine after that," she said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Hart tried to convince her to wash a bit more than just those areas, she wouldn't change her ways.
The Fight Night star then asked if she uses a washcloth while she bathes, to which she said, "No."
This is hardly the first time a celebrity has spoken out about their bathing habits.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher previously got backlash for claiming they don't have their kids wash their bodies every day.
“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis, who shares Wyatt and Dimitri with Kutcher, said.
“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis added.
“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher noted. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”