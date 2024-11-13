Kevin Hart Left Stunned After Chelsea Handler Reveals She Only Washes Her 'Hot Spots' in the Shower

"Why do my legs need to be washed? They're f------ covered all day," Chelsea replied. "It's not like my legs are going out without me."

"When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down [as she points to her legs]," she added. "It's not like my legs are out there gardening all day without me."

Hart, 45, was quick to judge, stating: "That's so bad. You f------- wash your legs!"

"No, I don't think so," Handler, 49, replied, to which the actor said, "What do you mean you don't think so? It's your body. You wash your body, Chelsea...your entire body. You don't pick and choose."