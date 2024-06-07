'Nasty!': Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Grossed Out That Jason Kelce Doesn't Wash His Feet While Showering
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence aren't on the same page as Jason Kelce when it comes to hygiene habits.
The Bad Boys costars were playing a game of "F-----' Wit It or F--- Outta Here" on an episode of the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast when they were asked if like Kelce, they too skip washing their feet while showering.
"F--- outta here! Wash your feet!" Lawrence, 59, declared. "Nasty a-- getting into bed with those nasty a-- feet."
Smith, 55, laughed and noted people especially need to was "between the toes."
"F--- outta here with your stinky a-- feet," the rapper added.
The athlete's bathing confession came during a chat with brother Travis Kelce, 34, on their podcast "New Heights."
The dad-of-three, 36, explained that if his feet don't "look dirty" while he's showering, "I'm not taking any type of scrubbing," as the soap he uses to wash areas like his armpits travels down to his toes on its own.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend explained of his routine, "I’m not washing my feet every time. But after like a football practice … where my feet have just been like ... yes, I wash my feet."
"You're not washing, you're like everybody else," his brother countered. "But when you look down, if there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off. I don't even touch my feet. Why the f--- would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."
- 'Stop the Rumors!': Martin Lawrence Declares He's 'Healthy as H---' After Viral Clip Sparks Concerns About His Well-Being
- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Cozy Up at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Premiere After Shocking Separation Reveal: Photos
- 15 Rudest Celebrities People Have Encountered: Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and More
Jason said washing his feet is "unnecessary" and denied people's accusations that having dirty toes leads to health issues.
"People are like, ‘This guy's got athlete's foot.’ People don't even know how athlete's foot works," he stated. "It has nothing to do with washing your feet in the f------ shower. It has to do wearing f------ soggy a--- shoes over and over again. That's where f------ mold and fungus f------ grows."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The retired Philadelphia Eagles player doubled down on his words via social media, tweeting that only "weirdos was their feet."
The star then followed up with a funny reference to Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker's controversial comments, which the Kelce siblings discussed on a different episode of their podcast.
"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier," Jason wrote. "Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."