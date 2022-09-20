Chelsea Handler Stuns In SKIMS Bra, Encourages More Women To 'Show Off Their Boobs'

Chelsea Handler is adding model to her resume. The comedian showed that she is more than just a funny lady on Tuesday, September 20, taking to Instagram to show off her sexy snaps from her SKIMS photoshoot.

Handler posted a carousel for the SKIMS Bras launch on Tuesday at 9 AM PT /12 PM ET only at skims.com, sharing photos of herself in the brand's black and nude bras. With her blonde locks and blue eyes glowing, Handler flashed her pearly whites and posed for the camera.