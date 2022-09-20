Chelsea Handler Stuns In SKIMS Bra, Encourages More Women To 'Show Off Their Boobs'
Chelsea Handler is adding model to her resume. The comedian showed that she is more than just a funny lady on Tuesday, September 20, taking to Instagram to show off her sexy snaps from her SKIMS photoshoot.
Handler posted a carousel for the SKIMS Bras launch on Tuesday at 9 AM PT /12 PM ET only at skims.com, sharing photos of herself in the brand's black and nude bras. With her blonde locks and blue eyes glowing, Handler flashed her pearly whites and posed for the camera.
The Chelsea Lately alum captioned her sexy snaps: "More women should be empowered to show off their boobs, and I loved being a part of this campaign for @skims Bras to celebrate that!"
CHELSEA HANDLER GOES SKIING TOPLESS TO CELEBRATE 47TH BIRTHDAY ALONGSIDE BEAU JO KOY FOLLOWING UNEXPECTED HEALTH SCARE
To no one's surprise, fans flooded Handler's comments section with love and kind words, with one social media user writing: "You looks soooo HOT 🔥🔥🔥 Get it, girl!!!!"
"supporting you and your awesome attitude and commitment! Looking amazing!" another gushed with a third adding, "What a stunner."
Despite positive reactions, many were thrown off that Handler would partner with Kim Kardashian. "You’re beautiful! But working with the K family 🤢 didn’t see that coming," one displeased fan wrote.
A second user commented, "Not the Kardashians," with another chiming in, "Wait isn’t that Kim Kardashian’s line… Doesn’t she hate the Kardashians😂."
The recently single celeb has long embraced her body, sharing near nudes to her platform on any given day. In particular, Handler is known for stripping down on her birthday, celebrating her lap around the sun skiing in her birthday suit.
Though Handler's post was part of the SKIMS campaign launch, it was a thirst trap nonetheless.
The 47-year-old appears to be doing OK since announcing her split from boyfriend of almost one year Jo Koy. Days after announcing the comedian couple decided to part ways over the summer, she was already back to her old ways, posting videos in nearly nothing for a laugh.
Despite straying from revealing what the final straw was in Handler and Koy's breakup, she seemed to hint that she was bending too much to make the relationship work and had to walk away before she lost herself.
CHELSEA HANDLER INTRODUCES 'THE NEW CHELSEA' AS SHE SMOKES A JOINT NAKED IN HER HOT TUB: WATCH
She admitted during a podcast interview that she was willing "to do so much bending” until she reached "a line," furthering: "I’m proud of myself because I didn’t let myself cross that line."
Handler and Koy confirmed their romance in September 2021 after being friends for years. The former flames called it quits one month before announcing the sad news to the public.