Chelsea Handler Teases Late Night Return After 'Horrible' Split From Jo Koy

After briefly filling in for Jimmy Kimmel in June, the stand-up comedian noticed she missed the pace of doing late night. "I just realized, 'Oh, this is what I love to do,'" she explained.

"I love being in a writer's room. I love commenting and sounding off on people," Handler said of the behind-the-scenes routine. "It's definitely in my wheelhouse and I'm good at it, and I like it, and I'm in the mood to work, so that's the most important thing. When you're in the mood to do something, that's when you really churn out the best stuff."