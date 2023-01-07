Chelsea Handler Teases Late Night Return After 'Horrible' Split From Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler may be going back to her roots.
The former Chelsea Lately host teased a possible return to late night nearly eight years after ending the infamous E! series that made her a star. "If it's a good fit, then it's a good fit," Handler said when asked if she would ever do another evening chat show. "I'm definitely open to the possibility of it."
After briefly filling in for Jimmy Kimmel in June, the stand-up comedian noticed she missed the pace of doing late night. "I just realized, 'Oh, this is what I love to do,'" she explained.
CHELSEA HANDLER SHOWS OFF HER CURVES IN STUNNING FLORAL DRESS AS SHE ENCOURAGES HER FOLLOWERS TO VOTE
"I love being in a writer's room. I love commenting and sounding off on people," Handler said of the behind-the-scenes routine. "It's definitely in my wheelhouse and I'm good at it, and I like it, and I'm in the mood to work, so that's the most important thing. When you're in the mood to do something, that's when you really churn out the best stuff."
The tease comes after the blonde beauty opened up like never before about her difficult split from former Chelsea Lately panelist Jo Koy.
CHELSEA HANDLER SHOWS OFF HER CURVES IN STUNNING FLORAL DRESS AS SHE ENCOURAGES HER FOLLOWERS TO VOTE
"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my god, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with," she said during an episode of Brooke Shields' "Now What?" podcast on Tuesday, December 27.
"I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult," Handler heartbreakingly admitted.
The New York Times bestselling author and the Easter Sunday star dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in July 2022.
E! News conducted the interview with Handler.