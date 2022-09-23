Jo Koy Insists It's 'Not Hard' To Be Friends With Ex Chelsea Handler After Split
No bad blood! Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler appear to be on good terms following their break up earlier this summer.
During his appearance on the Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Koy candidly said of maintaining a friendship with the comedian, "It’s not that hard."
The 51-year-old explained it's important to him to set a good example for his son, Joseph Jr., 19, when it comes to relationships.
"It’s just, especially when you have a kid — I have a son — and when you go through a breakup you want to be a role model as well," Koy told Clarkson. "You lead by example and you don’t want him to do that."
Koy also revealed he is still friends with Joseph's mother and his ex-wife, Angie King, sharing, "Like his mommy, it’s like we’re best friends 'til this day, we're best friends."
"She lives right in front of me. I have a house and that's where she lives. She's got all the keys to my cars, the codes and everything," Koy added. "When I’m on the road I don’t have to worry about anything."
As for his relationships with the rest of his exes, Koy emphasized, "It’s healthy. It’s so healthy and it can work. You guys were friends before, you can be friends after."
Koy and Handler confirmed their romance at the end of September 2021 after sparking rumors in the weeks leading up to the reveal. After almost one year together, the Chelsea Lately alum shared in a July statement, "it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."
Handler added at the time, "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."
Despite Handler straying away from revealing what the final straw was in the demise of their relationship, she hinted that she decided to walk away before she lost too much of herself.
The author admitted she was willing "to do so much bending” until she reached "a line," furthering in a podcast interview: "I’m proud of myself because I didn’t let myself cross that line."