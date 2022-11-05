Chelsea Handler Shows Off Her Curves In Stunning Floral Dress As She Encourages Her Followers To Vote
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to get her followers' attention!
The late night talk show host took to Instagram on Friday, November 5, looking gorgeous in a revealing, floral print, blue gown as she reminded her fans how important it is to get out and vote.
"Oh, hi everybody. I just wanted to remind everybody that this Sunday is Daylight Savings," she told her followers. "I’m not really sure why we still have Daylight Savings because I’m pretty sure we voted that off the ballot last year, but I guess some elections don’t matter, which is why it’s really important for you guys to all vote before Tuesday or on Nov. 8."
Handler made another joke about Daylight Savings time and going to bed early, before reminding viewers, "Let's not add another layer of depression by not getting the vote out and having bad results on Tuesday. "
"This is very important, okay?" she added, before proceeding to dance around while playfully patting her cleavage. "We need to preserve our rights."
Celebrities immediately took to the comments section to praise the author for her message — as well as to point out how beautiful she looked in that gown!
Chef Andrea Drummer wrote, "Definitely gonna vote and preserve the rights! But also…THAT DRESS," while model Molly Simms replied, "🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 and you look so HOTTTTT🔥."
But Handler isn't the only public figure encouraging everyone to vote in the upcoming midterm election on Tuesday, November 8. As OK! previously reported, Oprah Winfrey sat down to host "A Virtual Voting Conversation" on Thursday, November 3, snubbing her former pal Dr. Mehmet Oz by endorsing his opponent.
"I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey revealed.
"If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us," she continued. "Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted."