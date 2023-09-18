Reunited? Cher, 77, Holds Hands With Ex Alexander Edwards, 37, After He Was Accused of 'Using Her' for Clout
Cher and her ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards seemed to have rekindled their romance just in time for cuffing season.
On Friday, September 15, the dynamic duo was spotted on a dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif., with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer — and Tyga, who appeared to tag along on the intimate outing.
Cher and the music executive didn't act shy in front of the cameras, as they proudly held hands while leaving Funke restaurant more than four months after news broke that the couple, who first went public with their romance in November 2022, had called it quits on their relationship.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Cher, 77, and her 37-year-old beau color coordinated in matching all-black outfits, as Edwards led the way out while keeping his hand intertwined with the Goddess of Pop.
The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer styled a black blazer and trouser set that featured a white trim accent, which she complimented with a pair of black heeled booties, while Edwards opted for leather pants, a shiny puffer jacket and a pair of boots.
Upon arrival at an SUV waiting for them outside of the restaurant, Edwards charmingly opened the door for Cher before heading into the vehicle.
Once inside their ride, Cher and Edwards seemed to be in a playful conversation, as the "Believe" singer covered her mouth while they leaned in close together before throwing their heads back in laughter.
Though he didn't choose to comment, Edwards was glowing with joy when asked by paparazzi if he and Cher had given their relationship a second chance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The sighting of the ex-lovers comes after the duo reportedly split at some point in April.
On Monday, May 1, a source spilled the pair had gone their separate ways "a couple weeks" prior.
Less than two weeks later, tensions seemed to rise between the former flames, as an insider claimed: "It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile."
"Now he’s rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place!" the confidante added, referencing rumors Edwards had popped the question when gifting Cher a massive diamond ring during Christmas time last year.
Page Six obtained photos of Cher and Edwards holding hands in Beverly Hills.