Cher’s Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Mouthing Off and Telling Everyone They Were Never Engaged,' Source Spills
Cher's split from Alexander "AE" Edwards has quickly turned messy.
While the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer is left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart, nasty secrets are being revealed as to why her much-younger ex was even interested in pursuing the icon in the first place.
"It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile," a source spilled to a news publication roughly one week after news broke of the pair's split on Monday, May 1.
"Now he’s rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place!" the insider noted of the music executive, who was rumored to have popped the question to Cher when she flaunted a massive diamond ring on Twitter around Christmas time.
"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.," the 76-year-old wrote during the holidays, gushing over the lavish pear-shaped rock her 37-year-old man gifted her.
"All this talk that they were never engaged is just damage control!" the source confessed, although the truth behind an official proposal remains unclear.
The unexpected duo first went public with their relationship in November 2022, however, they called it quits after only six months of dating.
As tensions grew between the two, "Cher confronted him, and they made the mutual decision to split," the source dished of their demise.
While it's unknown what problems forced the star-crossed lovers apart, their 40-year age gap never seemed to matter.
"Love doesn't know math," Cher vowed via Twitter during their steamy romance.
"I DONT GIVE AF**** WHAT ANYONE THINKS. I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone," the "After All" vocalist added.
Edwards agreed with his ex-girlfriend, as he revealed to reporters back in March that there were "a lot of benefits dating an older woman."
Amber Rose's baby daddy wouldn't spill specifics, as he kindly expressed that what he loved most about his former flame was simply: "Cher being Cher."
