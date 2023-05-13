Cher’s Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Mouthing Off and Telling Everyone They Were Never Engaged,' Source Spills

"It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile," a source spilled to a news publication roughly one week after news broke of the pair's split on Monday, May 1.

"Now he’s rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place!" the insider noted of the music executive, who was rumored to have popped the question to Cher when she flaunted a massive diamond ring on Twitter around Christmas time.