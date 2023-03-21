Cher's Secret Confession: I've Only Ever Loved Two Men

Cher met Sonny Bono when she was 16 and he was 27, sepa-ated from his wife and trying to become a singer. “I swear to God, the moment I saw Sonny, everyone else in the room disappeared,” Cher said. “He was the coolest guy ever.”

The two began singing together, wed in 1964, and welcomed daughter Chastity — now Chaz — in 1969. They split in 1974, but after an ugly divorce, eventually forged a friendship. “You know, [Sonny and I] had such a strange relationship,” Cher shared. “The day we got our divorce, he grabbed me, bent me backwards and kissed me, and we were hysterical. I couldn’t keep angry with him for some reason. I had a lot of anger, but I couldn’t stay angry.”

Cher gave the eulogy at Sonny’s funeral after he died in a skiing accident in January 1998. Next up for Cher was record producer David Geffen, who helped her get out of contracts that enabled Sonny to control her career. “I was the first person to share his bed and to share his life,” Cher said of the openly gay Geffen. “People don’t believe that, or they don’t want to believe it, or they don’t understand how it could be. But we were really crazy about each other.”