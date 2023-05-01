Cher, 76, & Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 37, Split After 5 Months, Debunk Engagement Rumors
Looks like Cher and Alexander Edwards didn't work out "After All."
The 76-year-old and her much-younger boyfriend, 37, have officially parted ways, sources confirmed.
After first going public with their relationship, in November 2022, the peculiar pairing has called it quits.
There is no ring to return however, as the couple was never engaged, despite playing into rumors that stated otherwise, sources close to the former flames explained to a news publication on Monday, May 1.
The breakup occurred a couple weeks ago but it is still unknown whether the “Strong Enough” singer or the music executive decided to walk out on their 5-month relationship.
Back in December 2022, Cher convinced her fans Edwards had proposed when she flaunted a massive diamond ring on Twitter around Christmas time.
Insiders only now confirmed the duo was purposely playing into engagement speculation and their were no talks of marriage on the horizon.
In January, Cher reportedly confirmed her engagement to paparazzi but sources later learned she was just being playful with the ongoing rumors she was tying the knot.
While the former couple had a shocking 40-year age gap, Cher and Edwards seemed happy during their short-lived romance, as Edwards previously opened up about his close-knit bond with the legendary artist’s two sons — Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, as OK! previously reported.
"Chaz is my guy... and Elijah," Edwards told reporters at the beginning of March.
The music producer further gushed how "amazing" Cher was as the non-legal stepmother to his and Amber Rose' 3-year-old son, Slash.
The large age differential never seemed to bother Edwards either, as he playfully spilled there were "a lot of benefits dating an older woman."
He couldn't dish any specific details, telling the paparazzi that was "private" information, while noting how much he simply loved "Cher being Cher."
The Goddess of Pop has also previously vouched for the former lovebirds' relationship, as she clapped back at haters via Twitter stating, "love doesn't know math."
"I DONT GIVE AF**** WHAT ANYONE THINKS. I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone," Cher said at the time.
TMZ spoke to sources regarding Cher and Edwards’ split.