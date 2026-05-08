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Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, Complains Mom Cut Him Off Financially After Singer Claimed He 'Squanders' Money on Drugs and Hotels

composite photo of cher and son elijah blue allman
Source: mega; Concord Police Department

'He has no concept of money,' Cher said of her youngest son.

May 8 2026, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET

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Elijah Blue Allman, the troubled son of Cher, no longer receives money from his famous mother, court documents reveal.

The superstar, 79, made the decision to cut him off financially about five years ago, Allman's lawyers explained in a request to reduce the spousal support payments he makes to estranged wife Marieangela King.

Per the filing obtained by an outlet on Thursday, May 7, Cher stopped sending her 49-year-old son a "recurring gift income" of $10,000 a month in 2021.

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image of Elijah Blue Allman is seeking reduce his spousal support payments.
Source: MEGA;@marieangelaking/Instagram

Elijah Blue Allman is seeking to reduce his spousal support payments.

As such, Allman's legal team requested his $6,500 monthly payments to King, whom he married in 2013, be reduced to $1,651 per month.

Per the Daily Mail's reporting, attorneys noted King, 38, has “apparently made no efforts to become self-supporting since the parties separated in 2021.”

Allman initially filed for divorce from the singer — who goes by Queenie professionally — in 2021, but they briefly reconciled. King filed for divorce in April 2025.

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'No Concept of Money'

image of Elijah Blue Allman was recently arrested twice.
Source: mega

Elijah Blue Allman was recently arrested twice.

Allman's spousal support reduction request comes weeks after his mom filed for a conservatorship of his estate, revealing he'd been admitted to a psychiatric hospital following his latest brush with the law. However, it was later denied.

As OK! previously reported, Allman was arrested twice in one weekend recently — first for causing a disturbance at a local prep school that resulted in assault charges, and then for breaking into someone's home.

In her filing, the "Believe" hitmaker explained her youngest son "has no concept of money, is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" due to his "severe mental health and addiction issues."

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'Spends Any Money He Gets Immediately'

image of Cher filed a conservatorship request for her son's estate last month but was denied.
Source: mega

Cher filed a conservatorship request for her son's estate last month but was denied.

Allman "spends any money he gets immediately, and almost exclusively money on drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation," the Grammy winner claimed.

Cher further alleged he "had an $18,000 bill with a drug dealer who tracked him down, resulting in Elijah borrowing money from a friend in order to avoid being harmed."

The filing also claimed he "has no awareness of consequences for the damage he caused at various AirBnBs where he had been staying; were it not for his friends and family cleaning up the financial and physical messes he made at those residences, he would have even more judgments against him."

'Gravely Disabled'

image of Elijah Blue Allman's late father, Gregg, was also an addict.

Elijah Blue Allman's late father, Gregg, was also an addict.

"Elijah has no ability to manage money, and any dollar he receives from his father’s trust (his only source of income) is immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being," it stated.

Allman's father is late singer Gregg Allman, who notably died of liver cancer at age 69 in 2017 as a result of addiction.

"There is a clear pattern in Elijah’s behavior," Cher alleged. "After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital or overdoses. Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it buy drugs."

The "Strong Enough" singer argued it would be "appropriate" to seek a conservatorship of Elijah’s person after he's out of the hospital, characterizing him as "gravely disabled."

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