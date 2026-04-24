Cher's Conservatorship Request Denied as 'Gravely Disabled' Son Elijah Blue Allman Remains Hospitalized in Psychiatric Facility

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Cher's request to appoint a conservator to her troubled addict son Elijah Blue Allman's estate was rejected. Allman, 49, who's currently in custody at a psychiatric hospital in "an attempt to restore him to competency," appeared for a hearing via video call on Friday, April 24. According to a report, a Los Angeles judge denied the music icon's bid "without prejudge," which means she can file another petition should she choose to.

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Source: Concord Police Department The music legend's petition was denied.

Despite Allman's mental health and substance abuse struggles, a judge claimed she did not see "sufficient urgency" in Cher's request to have fiduciary Jason Rubin take temporary control of his finances. The judge said she doesn't believe he will be able to access the money from his late father Gregg Allman's trust while he is hospitalized and facing multiple criminal charges. As OK! previously reported, Allman was arrested twice in one weekend recently — first for causing a disturbance at a local prep school that resulted in assault charges, and then for breaking into someone's home.

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'No Concept of Money'

Source: Concord Police Department Cher's son has 'severe' mental health and substance abuse issues.

It was revealed just days ago that Elijah will head to trial for the alleged school incident on June 16. Cher's filing last week stated that his life "has significantly deteriorated since a prior conservatorship petition was filed in 2023" and claimed he "has no concept of money." According to the "I Got You Babe" singer, her youngest son is "unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" due to his "severe mental health and addiction issues."

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Cher Claims Elijah Blue Allman Spends Most of His Money on Drugs

Source: mega She claims he can't handle is own money.

Elijah "spends any money he gets immediately, and almost exclusively money on drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation," the Grammy winner claimed. Cher further alleged that he "had an $18,000 bill with a drug dealer who tracked him down, resulting in Elijah borrowing money from a friend in order to avoid being harmed." She added that he has neglected to "pay any income taxes" and didn't show up for a court appearance after his ex-wife, singer Marieangela King, obtained an order to receive spousal support.

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Source: Windham Police Department He receives $120,000 a month from his late father's trust.

The filing also stated her son "has no awareness of consequences for the damage he caused at various AirBnBs where he had been staying; were it not for his friends and family cleaning up the financial and physical messes he made at those residences, he would have even more judgments against him." "In total, Elijah has no ability to manage money, and any dollar he receives from his father’s trust (his only source of income) is immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being," it read. According to court documents, he receives $120,000 a month via a trust set up by his dad, who notably died of liver cancer at age 69 in 2017 as a result of addiction.

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Source: mega Elijah Blue Allman has overdosed and found himself in legal trouble recently.

"There is a clear pattern in Elijah’s behavior," she alleged. "After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital or overdoses. Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it buy drugs." The "Strong Enough" singer then argued it would be "appropriate" to seek a conservatorship of Elijah’s person after he's out of the hospital, characterizing him as "gravely disabled." She cited "thousands of dollars in damages from cigarette burns in the rugs, beds, dressers, broken windows [and] walls," revealing he's "been thrown out of a total of 18 hotels because he has made guests feel uncomfortable [by] screaming obscenities and acting erratically."

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Source: @elijahblueoffic/instagram; mega He's currently in a psychiatric hospital.