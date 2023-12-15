Cher Will 'Never' Accept Invite to Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Since They Snubbed Her for Decades
Cher has a grudge against the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
During her appearance on the Friday, December 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host praised the legend for having a number one hit in each of the last seven decades, assuming she must be the only person to boast such an accomplishment.
However, the superstar, 77, noted The Rolling Stones also hold the same record, quipping, "It took four of them to be one of me!"
"The Rolling Stones and me — and I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!" she added.
Kelly Clarkson, as well as the live audience, were in disbelief over her reveal, to which Cher continued, "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars."
"I'm never going to change my mind," she noted of ever accepting the honor. "They can just go you-know-what themselves."
Cher's most recent No. 1 single is "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which she performed for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.
Clarkson, 41, raved over the festive hit, declaring, "I'm gonna say it — fight me on it — 'DJ Play a Christmas Song' is the greatest Christmas song to come out since [Mariah Carey's] 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.''
"It's the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out," the American Idol alum continued. "I love it so much, it makes me so happy."
"Good! That's what I wanted," the music icon explained. "The reason I never made a Christmas album before was because in my mind, I couldn't find a way to put myself into a Cher Christmas."
During a previous episode of the "Since U Been Gone crooner's talk show, she revealed this year will be the first time she and her two kids will spend the holiday in NYC, where they recently relocated to from Los Angeles.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," the mom-of-two said in a separate interview of how she felt after splitting from the father of her kids, Brandon Blackstock. "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."
"Emotionally, I'm better," she added of her current state. "I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."